1 minute read
Kremlin says there is no reason for Russian debt default
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
April 11 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday that Russia had the resources to pay its debt so there was no objective reason for a default.
"There can only be a technical, man-made default," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
"There are no objective reasons for such a default. Russia has everything it needs to fulfil all its obligations," Peskov said.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.