Kremlin says there is no reason for Russian debt default

1 minute read

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/File Photo

April 11 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday that Russia had the resources to pay its debt so there was no objective reason for a default.

"There can only be a technical, man-made default," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"There are no objective reasons for such a default. Russia has everything it needs to fulfil all its obligations," Peskov said.

Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

