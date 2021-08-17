Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Krispy Kreme revenue surges 43% with customers back in restaurants

A Holiday variety box is pictured outside a Krispy Kreme Doughnuts store in Burbank, California, U.S., July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Krispy Kreme Inc (DNUT.O) posted a 42.6% growth in quarterly revenue on Tuesday in the doughnut maker's first set of results since its Nasdaq debut, as customers returned to restaurants after the easing of pandemic-led curbs.

Shares of the company rose 2% in extended trading.

Major U.S. restaurant chains including McDonald's Corp (MCD.N), Starbucks Corp (SBUX.O) and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG.N) have marked a surge in sales, as curbs on travel and restaurant capacity ease and more people return to offices.

Krispy Kreme, which went public earlier this year, said net revenue was $349.2 million in the second quarter.

Net loss attributable to the company widened to $17.1 million in the quarter ended July 4, from a loss of $12.6 million a year earlier. On a per-share basis, it lost 13 cents.

