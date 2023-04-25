Kuehne+Nagel profit falls, yet beats forecasts, in 'challenging' markets















April 25 (Reuters) - Kuehne und Nagel's (KNIN.S) operating profit fell 45% in the first quarter, but exceeded forecasts, as markets and supply chains recovered from pandemic-related disruptions.

Falling global consumer demand, soaring inflation and high inventories have dragged freight rates down from pandemic heights, denting earnings of freight forwarders such as Switzerland's Kuehne+Nagel and Denmark's DSV (DSV.CO).

Kuehne+Nagel's operating profit fell to 612 million Swiss francs ($690 million) in the quarter. This exceeded market consensus by 19%, Bernstein analyst Alex Irving said.

Shares in the company were up 3.7% in early trading on Tuesday, despite a 37% drop in turnover to 6.75 billion euros.

"Sea Logistics was the standout performer," Irving wrote in a note to clients, adding that the group's biggest division beat operating profit estimates by 42%.

"Air was softer, clearly going through a soft patch as supply chain normalization progresses and less air is needed to circumvent ocean disruption," Irving added.

CEO Stefan Paul said the macroeconomic situation remained "extremely challenging" but Kuehne+Nagel managed to "hold its own in this environment and expand its market share worldwide".

Kuehne+Nagel, which operates in more than 100 countries, said that compared to its pre-pandemic performance and in the context of a normalised business environment, the quarterly figures represented a "record result".

($1 = 0.8871 Swiss francs)

Reporting by Anastasiia Kozlova and Ozan Ergenay in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi











