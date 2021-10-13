Skip to main content

Business

Kyle Bass's failed Hong Kong short got Bannon-linked cash - Bloomberg News

2 minute read

Kyle Bass, founder of Hayman Capital Management, speaks during the Reuters Global Investment 2019 Outlook Summit in New York, U.S., November 14, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Files

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Hayman Capital Management L.P. founder Kyle Bass's failed bet against the Hong Kong dollar got cash linked to former U.S. President Donald Trump's adviser Steve Bannon, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

The details were laid out by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in an enforcement action against GTV Media Group, a startup with ties to Bannon and Chinese businessman Guo Wengui, Bloomberg reported. (https://bloom.bg/3v7EFsL)

The startup had raised $339 million through an unregistered share sale last year, the report said, citing the securities regulator.

In June 2020, $100 million of those proceeds were transferred to a hedge fund that is managed by Bass's Hayman Capital Management, the report said, citing two people with direct knowledge of the matter.

The hedge fund, which takes positions in the Hong Kong dollar and other Asian currencies, lost 95% of the $30 million it invested, the report added.

Hayman Capital Management or Bass, however, have not been accused of any wrongdoing, the report said.

Last month, GTV was among three media companies that agreed to pay more than $539 million to settle charges with the SEC that they illegally sold stock and digital assets to thousands of investors. read more

A spokesperson for Hayman Capital Management did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. GTV Media could not be reached for comment.

Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 8:05 PM UTC

G20 finance chiefs back tax deal, pledge to sustain recovery, watch inflation

Finance leaders from the G20 major economies on Wednesday endorsed a global deal to revamp corporate taxation and pledged to sustain fiscal support for their economies while keeping a close eye on inflation.

Business
Push by ports, delivery companies to ease holiday bottleneck, Biden says
Business
JPMorgan edges closer to leaving pandemic behind, its earnings show
Business
Tech stocks lift Nasdaq, banks weigh on S&P 500, Dow
Business
IMF chief Georgieva says data-rigging scandal won't hamper IMF-World Bank cooperation