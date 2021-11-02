Labor board to hear Amazon workers' bid for NY union vote on Nov. 15

An employee scans packages at Amazon's JFK8 distribution center in Staten Island, New York, U.S. November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Nov 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. National Labor Relations Board will convene a hearing on Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) workers' petition to unionize their Staten Island, New York, warehouse on Nov. 15, labor organizer Chris Smalls said in a tweet on Monday and confirmed to Reuters.

The hearing plans follow workers' request last week for a union election. Amazon has long resisted unions in the United States, with its workers in Alabama recently voting against forming a union by a more than 2-to-1 margin, but it is facing growing labor pressure.

Spokespeople for the NLRB and Amazon did not immediately return requests for comment.

Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in Palo Alto, California; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.