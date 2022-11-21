Labor union International Brotherhood of Teamsters ratifies contract at Kroger

An undated handout photo shows a Kroger vehicle delivering groceries in the U.S. obtained by Reuters on June 15, 2022. Kroger/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Labor union International Brotherhood of Teamsters said on Monday it ratified a new national contract at Kroger Co (KR.N) with an overwhelming 88% votes.

The five-year master agreement covers over 1,500 Kroger workers nationwide and provides significant improvements to wages, benefits and working conditions, the organization said in a statement.

Reporting by Granth Vanaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

