Large Generali shareholder vote seen boosting CEO's chances
MILAN, April 29 (Reuters) - Generali (GASI.MI) shareholders representing 70.7% of the Italian insurer's capital registered to vote at Friday's annual general meeting in a move that is expected to favour the reappointment of Chief Executive Philippe Donnet.
Generali Chairman Gabriele Galateri di Genola said the high attendance, which compared with an average of 55%-56% for the company, was a sign of "the active participation in the life of the company and the strong ties built over the years."
Donnet faces a challenge from rebel shareholders to his reappointment for a third term. read more
People close to the voting process have said that a high turnout is expected to boost Donnet's chances of being re-elected thanks to the support he enjoys from institutional investors.
