Two Massachusetts district attorneys have told a U.S. appeals court that its decision backing the federal government’s Trump-era practice of making immigration arrests at courthouses should be withdrawn after the Biden administration ended the program.

The DAs' lawyers at Goodwin Procter in a filing on Monday said that because U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement revoked a Trump administration directive on courthouse arrests last month, before the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied en banc review of a September panel ruling, the first-of-its-kind decision should be vacated.

The Biden administration's move, they wrote, "recognizes the core principle on which plaintiffs' suit rested: that civil immigration arrests in and around courthouses may ... impair the fair administration of justice," the DAs wrote.

ICE did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In the filing, the DAs said ICE had informed them that it was not taking a position on the motion at this time.

ICE's authority to make courthouse arrests was challenged in 2019 by Middlesex County DA Marian Ryan and her counterpart in Suffolk County, Rachael Rollins, who cited a surge in courthouse arrests during the Trump administration.

They argued that the Immigration and Nationality Act incorporated a long-standing legal principle against civil courthouse arrests that first originated in English common law centuries ago. U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani in 2019 agreed and blocked ICE from making courthouse arrests in Massachusetts.

But the three-judge 1st Circuit panel in September sided with the agency, saying the common-law bar on courthouse arrests applied only to private parties and not government entities.

The appeals court last week denied the DAs' motion for en banc review, and they subsequently voluntarily dismissed their complaint in the district court.

On Monday, they said that because the 1st Circuit had yet to issue a final mandate in the case - and the window to seek Supreme Court review had not closed - the "established practice" was to vacate the panel decision.

They cited the course the D.C. Circuit took in the 1990 case Clarke v. United States, where a panel had ruled that a law involving funding for the District of Columbia was unconstitutional.

Congress tweaked the law while a rehearing petition was pending, mooting the case. The D.C. Circuit then vacated the panel decision and dismissed the appeal.

"And it held that, while the court had denied the rehearing petition after the case had become moot, 'this sequence does not affect the matter because the outcome on the merits cannot moot the mootness,'" the DAs said in the filing.

The case is Ryan v. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 19-1838.

For the plaintiffs: David Zimmer of Goodwin Procter

For ICE: Francesca Genova of the U.S. Department of Justice

