The full 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has declined to review a panel ruling that said U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has the authority to arrest immigrants who are in the country illegally when they make appearances at courthouses in Massachusetts.

The Boston-based appeals court on Tuesday denied panel rehearing and en banc review of the September ruling, which overturned a judge's decision barring courthouse arrests by ICE in a lawsuit by two county prosecutors.

The three-judge panel said it was not for the court to decide whether ICE's strategy of making courthouse arrests is sound public policy, saying "that question lies within the domain of the politically accountable branches of the federal and state governments."

Late last month, the Department of Homeland Security announced that it would no longer permit ICE agents to make courthouse arrests. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the expansion of courthouse arrests during the Trump administration had a chilling effect on individuals' willingness to come to court or work cooperatively with law enforcement.

ICE did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Nor did the offices of Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins and Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan, who brought the challenge. The DAs are represented by Goodwin Procter.

The 2019 lawsuit claimed that beginning two years earlier, the Trump administration had significantly ramped up the practice of arresting individuals at courthouses.

The DAs argued that the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) incorporated a long-standing legal principle against civil courthouse arrests that first originated in England nearly 600 years ago.

U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani in 2019 agreed and issued a preliminary injunction barring ICE from making courthouse arrests in Massachusetts.

But the administration appealed, and the 1st Circuit panel in September sided with government lawyers. The court said the common-law bar on courthouse arrests applied only to private parties, who historically were required to make civil arrests in order to initiate civil litigation, and not government entities.

The DAs in moving for en banc review said the court should have required ICE to show that Congress in adopting the INA intended to carve out an exemption to the common-law doctrine. If the statute was ambiguous, they said, the panel could have asked the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court to decide the issue.

The DAs were backed by the Democratic attorney generals of 13 states and Washington D.C., more than two dozen advocacy groups and 19 former Massachusetts judges. The AGs in an amicus brief said that the panel had failed to consider states' sovereign interests in administering justice without interference by the federal government.

The Massachusetts lawsuit came after federal prosecutors in April 2019 charged Newton District Court Judge Shelley Joseph (Newton is in Middlesex County), with obstructing ICE from arresting an illegal immigrant at her courthouse. Joseph has pleaded not guilty and her lawyers have called the case political.

The case is Ryan v. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 19-1838.

For the plaintiffs: David Zimmer of Goodwin Procter

For ICE: Francesca Genova of the U.S. Department of Justice

