Unilever headquarters in Rotterdam, Netherlands, August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

A woman who was charged as much as $1 more per stick for Dove Advanced Care antiperspirants than for comparable versions of Dove Men + Care failed to plausibly allege gender discrimination by the manufacturer and retailers, a federal appeals court held Tuesday.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the dismissal of the proposed “pink tax” class action that Karen Schulte filed in St. Louis against Unilever, represented by Shook, Hardy & Bacon; and against CVS, Target, Walgreen, Walmart and two Missouri-based grocery chains.

Schulte “mistakes gender-based marketing for gender discrimination” and “conflates marketing targeted to women with enforced point-of-sale pricing by gender,” Circuit Judge Duane Benton wrote for the court. He was joined by Circuit Judges Raymond Gruender and Bobby Shepherd.

“If Schulte’s primary concern is price, she is free to purchase the Men + Care antiperspirant,” Benton wrote. “Her choice not to illustrates a difference in demand based on product preferences, not the purchaser’s gender.”

Schulte’s attorney, Daniel Harvath of the Harvath Law Group in St. Louis, called it a “very perplexing opinion” and said he and his client are considering whether to seek a rehearing.

“For whatever reason, the Eighth Circuit relied upon obscure economic treatises from the 1950s and 1970s – treatises that neither party cited – to determine what could ‘plausibly’ constitute discrimination in modern society,” Harvath said in an email. “In other words, because the practice might not have been ‘discrimination’ 50 to 70 years ago, my client cannot bring any claim.”

Attorneys for Unilever and the retailers did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Shook, Hardy also represented CVS and the regional grocery chains, Schnuck Markets Inc and Dierbergs Markets Inc.

Target was represented by HeplerBroom, while Walmart had counsel at Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner. Walgreen did not participate in the appeal.

According to the 8th Circuit, Schulte alleged that charging women higher prices than men for essentially the same product constitutes gender discrimination in violation of the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act (MMPA).

She alleged that Dove Advanced Care and Men + Care were substantially similar, except for their packaging, labels, and range of available scents: at least 15 for Advanced Care and “about five” for Men + Care.

However, she failed to recognize that all those “different scents, packaging, and labels make the products potentially attractive to different customers with different preferences,” and that all customers “have an equal opportunity to buy” the product they prefer, regardless of their gender, Benton wrote.

The court cited a 1964 decision by the Missouri Supreme Court, which upheld differences in prices for dairy products based on different production costs; an economic treatise from 1955 on price differentials and two treatises on wage discrimination published in 1973. The latter authors said gender discrimination exists “when all characteristics except gender are held constant and a price gap exists,” Benton wrote.

“As Schulte says in her brief, she prefers the scents in the Advanced Care line because she does not want to ‘smell like a man.’ She just does not want to pay extra for her preference,” the 8th Circuit concluded. “Because preference-based pricing is not necessarily an unfair practice, the MMPA does not prohibit the defendants’ pricing here.”

The case is Karen Schulte, individually and on behalf of all others similarly situated, v. Conopco Inc. dba Unilever et al., 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals No. 20-2696.

For Schulte: Daniel Harvath of Harvath Law Group

For Unilever, CVS, Schnuck Markets Inc and Dierbergs Markets Inc.: James Muehlberger and Christopher Wray of Shook, Hardy & Bacon

For Target: Troy Bozarth of HeplerBroom

For Walmart: A. Elizabeth Sternhell Blackwell of Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner

