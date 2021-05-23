A Daikin Industries Ltd employee inspects indoor air conditioning units at the company's Kusatsu factory in Japan, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

CNA’s Continental Insurance Co may have to defend the purchasers of an HVAC company it insured decades ago against nearly 100 asbestos-liability lawsuits, even though the complaints do not mention its insured, a federal appeals court held Friday.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a federal judge misapplied Minnesota law by ruling that Continental had no duty to defend Daikin Applied Americas or the other defendants because none of the plaintiffs had “specifically alleged” that Continental’s insured, McQuay-Perfex Inc, was liable.

“(A)n underlying complaint need not ‘specifically allege’ facts that make the duty to defend obvious; it is enough if the allegations make it ‘arguable’ that an insured liability is at issue,” Circuit Judge Raymond Gruender wrote. He was joined by Circuit Judges Ralph Erickson and Jonathan Kobes.

The panel remanded the case to the district court with instructions to review each of the underlying asbestos complaints individually under the “arguably standard,” and in doing so, to read the allegations “liberally.”

CNA spokeswoman Allyson Marcus said the company could not comment on Friday. The insurer was represented by Clyde & Co and Bassford & Remele.

Daikin’s attorneys at Larson King did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The decision was not a complete win for Daikin, a New York-based subsidiary of a Japanese conglomerate. It had argued that Continental had a duty to defend asbestos lawsuits against any company that had owned McQuay-Perfex.

The 8th Circuit called that argument “untenable,” since the defendants could have asbestos liability from their own operations or other companies they had acquired, which Continental’s policies to McQuay-Perfex would not cover.

According to the opinion, Continental had issued Comprehensive General Liability policies to McQuay-Perfex, also known as McQuay Inc, from 1967 to Jan. 1, 1982.

In 1984, McQuay was acquired by another HVAC manufacturer, Snyder General Corp, and operated as SnyderGeneral. In 1994, Snyder was acquired by a Malaysian company, which renamed SnyderGeneral as AAF-McQuay Inc d/b/a McQuay International. Daikin’s parent company acquired the Malaysian company in 2006.

The parties and the court refer to Snyder, SnyderGeneral, AAF-McQuay, McQuay International and Daikin collectively as the “subsequent entities.”

In 2013, Daikin notified Continental of the underlying mass-tort action and requested a defense under the McQuay-Perfex policies for any complaint naming the subsequent entities.

Continental agreed to provide a defense subject to a reservation of rights, then filed a declaratory judgment action in federal court to determine the scope of its duties.

U.S. District Judge Donovan Frank last year agreed with Continental that it had no duty to defend the underlying lawsuits because none of them “expressly alleged” that the subsequent entity was being sued “on account of McQuay-Perfex’s liabilities.”

That put a significantly higher burden on Daikin than Minnesota’s “arguably” standard, the 8th Circuit said.

In a footnote, the panel acknowledged the possibility that the “arguably” standard could force the insurer to defend an entity that was not, in fact, entitled to one under the policy. However, in that event the insurer “would have a ‘strong argument’ for restitution from the party defended,” the court said, citing a recently updated treatise on insurance claims.

The case is The Continental Insurance Co v. Daikin Applied Americas Inc, 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-1689.

For Continental: Patrick Hofer of Clyde & Co; Janine Loetscher of Bassford & Remele

For Daikin: Douglas Skor and John Bjorkman of Larson King

