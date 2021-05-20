The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday rejected inventor Gilbert Hyatt's argument that U.S. Patent and Trademark Office rules related to communications during the patent application process must first be approved by the U.S. Office of Management and Budget under the Paperwork Reduction Act.

The challenged rules don't relate to the types of generalized information collection that is subject to the PRA, U.S. Circuit Judge Jacqueline Nguyen wrote for a three-judge panel.

Hyatt has filed hundreds of patent applications in microchip technology and other fields, and has separately been involved in a long-running fight with the PTO for allegedly refusing to examine his patent applications for decades. A Virginia federal court ruled for the PTO in one of those disputes last year.

Andrew Grossman and Mark DeLaquil of Baker Hostetler, attorneys for Hyatt and his nonprofit American Association for Equitable Treatment Inc, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. The U.S. Department of Justice, which represented the OMB, also didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Congress first passed the PRA in 1980 to reduce the burden on the public when federal agencies seek information about individuals. The law requires federal agencies that collect information "by way of identical questions or requirements imposed on ten or more people" to first submit these "collections of information" to the OMB for approval.

Hyatt argued in a 2013 petition to the OMB that applicants shouldn't have to comply with PTO rules on formatting, timing, and other procedural issues for patent applications and subsequent communications with examiners because they impose "collections of information" but haven't received OMB approval under the PRA.

According to Hyatt, patent applicants "need not follow the Rules" because the PTO is violating the PRA by not obtaining OMB approval every time it "makes a request to an applicant during the back-and-forth communications process concerning a particular patent," Nguyen said.

The OMB found that the rules didn't require its approval, and the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada agreed in 2020, after Hyatt sued the OMB in 2016.

In Thursday's opinion, Nguyen affirmed, joined by Circuit Judge Mark Bennett and U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool of the Western District of Missouri, sitting by designation.

"The Rules simply do not impose the kinds of generalized solicitations of information that the PRA and its regulations are intended to cover," Nguyen said. They deal with formatting or submission guidelines, or require or allow an applicant to respond to an office action.

Nguyen also said that based on a practical understanding of the patent application process, it would be "illogical and antithetical to the purposes of the PRA to require USPTO to submit every such office action for OMB approval."

Even if some of the rules did create "collections" under the law, Nguyen said they still wouldn't be subject to OMB approval because the PRA generally doesn't apply to individualized requests for facts or opinions.

"As a general matter, office actions -- letters and calls from a patent examiner sent to an individual applicant -- are quintessentially individualized," Nguyen said.

The case is Hyatt v. Office of Budget and Management, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-15590.

For Hyatt: Andrew Grossman and Mark DeLaquil of Baker Hostetler

For the OMB: Jennifer Utrecht and Daniel Tenny of the U.S. Department of Justice

