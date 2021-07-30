Allianz gets approval for first wholly foreign owned insurance asset management firm in China

The logo of Allianz is seen on a building in Paris, France, April 30, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

HONG KONG, July 30 (Reuters) - Allianz (ALVG.DE) said on Friday that its local Chinese asset management unit had received regulatory approval and would be the first wholly foreign-owned insurance asset management company in the country.

Many foreign financial institutions are looking to expand their onshore presence in China, taking advantage of rules which relaxed ownership restrictions for foreign players in the asset management, insurance and securities broking sectors.

Allianz Insurance Asset Management Co. Ltd. will be headquarterd in Beijing and will have a registered capital of RMB 100 million, the statement said.

"In addition to our insurance presence in China, this license strengthens Allianz’s capabilities in delivering a holistic suite of insurance asset management products and services to the Chinese market," said Sergio Balbinot, Chairman of Allianz China Holding

Allianz said in February it would also acquire full ownership of its China life insurance business by buying the 49% stake in that business beloning to its Chinese joint venture partner Citic Trust.

($1 = 6.4552 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reporting by Alun John

