Iceland-based drugmaker Alvotech hf on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against AbbVie Inc seeking to invalidate dozens of its patents on its arthritis drug Humira, the world's top-selling drug by revenue, and accusing it of extending its monopoly with a "minefield" of patents.

Alvotech is seeking Food and Drug Administration approval to make a biosimilar version of Humira, known as AVT02. According to its lawsuit, filed the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, AbbVie has said that the biosimilar would infringe 62 patents.

Alvotech is seeking a declaratory judgment that the patents would not be infringed and are invalid. It alleges that AbbVie has obtained an "outrageous number of patents of dubious validity" on Humira, far beyond the expiration of the primary patent in 2016, so that any potential competitor will be "threatened with crushing, ruinous litigation."

North Chicago, Illinois-based AbbVie did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to Alvotech, AbbVie's strategy has involved patenting inventions, including a method of treating an autoimmune condition called ankylosing spondylitis and a process for manufacturing the drug, that were developed by other companies years earlier.

"Even though AbbVie invented none of these things, it patented them all, resulting in the 'minefield' that, thus far, has succeeded in keeping lower-cost biosimilars off the market," it said.

Alvotech also accused AbbVie of filing two lawsuits against it under false pretenses. One, filed in March, accuses Alvotech of stealing AbbVie's manufacturing process by hiring a former AbbVie employee in 2018, but Alvotech said it developed that process years earlier.

The other, accusing Alvotech of potential patent infringement for its biosimilar application, improperly names Icelanding parent Alvotech hf rather than Virginia-based U.S. unit Alvotech USA, according to the lawsuit.

That lawsuit was filed in the Northern District of Illinois, which Alvotech said lacks jurisdiction over the Icelandic company, and was simply a delaying tactic.

"If AbbVie had followed the rules, it would have filed suit here and Alvotech would not be forced to file this declaratory judgment action," Alvotech said. "AbbVie ignored the rules because doing so benefits its bottom line."

AbbVie has made more than $75 billion from Humira, though revenue declined outside the United States over the past two years, thanks to biosimilar competition in Europe.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is currently considering whether to revive a class action brought by purchasers of the drug alleging that the patent "minefield," along with anticompetitive settlements with rivals, violated antitrust laws, resulting in higher prices.

AbbVie has obtained more than 130 U.S. patents on Humira, some of which do not expire until 2034.

AbbVie CEO Richard Gonzalez is expected to face questioning about the company's pricing practices from the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform next week.

The case is Alvotech USA Inc et al v. Abbvie Inc et al, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Virginia, No. 21-cv-00589.

For Alvotech: Ahmed Davis of Fish & Richardson

For AbbVie: Not immediately available

