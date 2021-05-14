REUTERS/Toby Melville

After being forced to hold their 2020 summer associate programs remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, several U.S. law firms are opening the door to having summer associates in the office this year.

The shift back toward an in-person experience could intensify as virus case counts diminish and after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that fully vaccinated people generally don't need to wear masks indoors or out, industry consultants told Reuters.

"I think everyone believes that notwithstanding the tremendous success of remote and virtual contact, some in-person contact is the goal, particularly for onboarding and integrating summer associates and new associates, but the same holds true for laterals," said James Leipold, the executive director of the National Association for Law Placement.

Like the businesses they serve, law firms are also "trying to figure out their new normal, and how much hybrid work and ongoing remote work there will be," Leipold said.

Even as firms assess when and how to return to the office this year, many have said some employees will still have the option to work remotely, he added.

An in-person summer associate program could serve as a test run for a full-fledged return, said Shook, Hardy & Bacon chair Madeleine McDonough. She said four of the firm’s 16 offices - Kansas City, Houston, Chicago, and Miami - will host an in-person summer associate program.

"If there are summer associates who would still prefer to be virtual, that's fine, too," McDonough said. "We're arranging for that as well. But most of them have said that they would really like it to be in person. So, we're accommodating."

Other law firms, including Epstein Becker Green; Fish & Richardson; Selendy & Gay; Sheppard Mullin; Sidley Austin and Vinson & Elkins, told Reuters they will allow summer associates to work in the office even though their programs were designed to function virtually.

Some firms, like Vinson, said they are trying to plan special in-person events for their summer associates who are otherwise participating virtually.

"We are working out the details on how to make some voluntary events possible, while keeping the health and safety of everyone involved the top priority," Vinson chairman Mark Kelly said.

James Flynn, Epstein Becker's managing partner, said while his firm plans to onboard its 10 summer associates virtually, it will offer them the same invitations it’s extending its attorneys to work in the office if they are comfortable doing so.

"We want to replicate for them the normal attorney experience," he said. "So we think it’s normal to give them the same opportunities that other attorneys at the firm might have."

He added that the firm had decided that all social and formal educational events would be held virtually.

Even with the CDC encouraging vaccinated Americans to let their guards down, many firms are unlikely to shift away from virtual programs this year, Zeughauser Group consultant Kent Zimmermann said. That's due to practical as much as health considerations, he said.

"It takes time to set up a summer program, and it's already mid-May," Zimmermann said. "For most firms, it's hard to turn the Queen Mary on a dime. I don't think most firms are going to change their plans."

