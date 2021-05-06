A gavel and a block is pictured at the George Glazer Gallery antique store in this illustration picture taken in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 18, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/Illustration/File Photo

A federal appeals court judge on Thursday argued that the federal court doctrine that a plaintiff must allege an injury in fact to establish standing under Article III of the Constitution was unworkable and should be replaced.

The unusual 56-page concurrence by 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Kevin Newsom came in a decision reviving a discrimination lawsuit brought against the city of Hallandale Beach in Florida by Eddie Sierra, a deaf man who said he was unable to understand videos posted on the city's website because they lacked captions.

Circuit Judge Charles Wilson wrote the majority opinion, holding that Sierra had standing because he had shown an injury in fact. He was joined by Circuit Judge Ed Carnes.

Sierra sued the city in 2017 in the Southern District of Florida, accusing the city of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Rehabilitation Act. He said he had received no response when he emailed the mayor's office to request that captions be added to videos on the city's site.

In 2019, the city passed a resolution to remove non-captioned videos from its website, and sought summary judgment, arguing the case was moot. Sierra countered that he was seeking only compensatory damages.

U.S. District Judge Federico Moreno granted summary judgment to Hallandale Beach, finding that Sierra lacked standing because he had not alleged any injury-in-fact.

Wilson wrote Thursday that Moreno erred, noting that the U.S. Supreme Court in Allen v. Wright recognized discrimination as a "stigmatic injury" that gave rise to standing.

In his concurrence, Newsom, appointed to the court in 2017, said he had concluded that "our Article III standing jurisprudence has jumped the tracks."

He called the doctrine "incoherent in theory and easily manipulable in practice," citing apparently contradictory opinions in which the 11th Circuit held that receiving an unwanted phone call was a concrete injury, but receiving an unwanted text message was not.

He proposed, instead, that plaintiffs have Article III standing whenever they suffer a violation of a legal right, which can be created through statute by Congress.

At the same time, he said, Congress's ability to create such rights was limited by Article II of the Constitution, which vests the power to bring actions to vindicate the rights of the public in the executive branch, and thus precludes individual actions to vindicate general public rights.

"Under existing standing doctrine, I join the court in holding that Sierra has suffered an injury in fact," he wrote. "But I also join a growing chorus of jurists and scholars who have questioned that doctrine and suggested that we need a course correction. I, for one, hope that that correction comes sooner rather than later."

The case is Sierra v. City of Hallandale Beach, 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 19-13694.

