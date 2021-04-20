Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

Legal Biden calls Chauvin verdict in George Floyd murder a 'step forward' but too rare

Reuters
1 minute read

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday called the murder conviction of former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd a "step forward" but said such a verdict was much too rare in a country plagued by systemic racism.

"This can be a giant step forward in the march toward justice in America," Biden said in remarks from the White House.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Legal

Legal · April 20, 2021 · 11:54 PM UTCSenate panel mulls revoking immunity, citing COVID scams online

U.S. Senate Republicans and Democrats criticized social media giants like Facebook (FB.O) on Tuesday for the scam artists on their sites, with one prominent Democrat suggesting a legal change to make them more accountable.

Legal Neo-Nazi leader arrested in Arizona for aggravated assault
Legal Biden calls Chauvin verdict a 'giant step' toward justice in the United States
Legal U.S. House panel advances bill allowing anti-trust suits against OPEC
Legal Daily Mail owner sues Google for monopoly over ad business