U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the U.S. economy in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced his latest wave of judicial nominees with six picks who not only reflect his goal of diversifying the federal bench but also include three current or former public defenders for appellate court seats.

The nominees include two attorneys currently with federal public defender offices, Eunice Lee for a seat on the New York-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and Veronica Rossman for a spot with the Denver-based 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

They also include Chief Judge Gustavo Gelpí Jr of the U.S. District Court for the District of Puerto Rico for a spot on the Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which hears appeals from three states plus the island territory.

If confirmed, Gelpi, who in the 1990s served as an assistant federal public defender, would be only the second Puerto Rican to serve on the court and would replace the first, Juan Torruella, who died in October.

Progressives and judicial reform proponents have long called for more judges on the federal bench with backgrounds as public defenders. More often, judges have tended former prosecutors or defense attorneys from major law firms.

"President Biden has made clear that the days of public defenders being systematically passed over for top jobs on the federal bench are over," Christopher Kang, the chief counsel of the progressive group Demand Justice, said in a statement.

He said no president has before nominated so many circuit judges with experience as public defenders. All five of Biden's nominations so far to the regional circuit courts have had such experience, and three spent the majority of the careers in such positions.

Lee, an assistant federal defender, would be the first ever nominee to the 2nd Circuit to hail from the Federal Defenders of New York, which defends people facing federal charges in Manhattan and Brooklyn who cannot afford an attorney.

Before joining the Federal Defenders, Lee worked from 1998 to 2019 with the Office of the Appellate Defender in New York City. The White House said during her career she has represented over 380 indigent clients in federal and state court cases.

Rossman, who immigrated from Russia as a child, has served as senior counsel to the Office of the Federal Public Defender for the Districts of Colorado and Wyoming since 2017, where she has worked since 2010. She's represented over 250 indigent clients, the White House said.

Few of Wednesday's nominees had long-term connections to corporate law firms. Rossman was a litigation association at Morrison & Foerster from 1998 to 2002, while Gelpí for a time worked at McConnell Valdés, the largest Caribbean firm.

Biden also on Wednesday nominated three judges to district courts.

They are Angel Kelley, a Massachusetts state court judge, who would be only the second Black woman judge and second Asian American to serve as a judge on the U.S. District Court in Massachusetts.

He also nominated Lauren King, a principle at Seattle-based Foster Garvey, who be only the third active Native American federal judge nationally if confirmed to the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington.

The White House said his pick of U.S. Magistrate Judge Karen Williams would become the first Black district court judge in Camden, New Jersey.

The nominees were the third wave of judicial picks by Biden, who has now put forward 20 names to fill federal judicial vacancies.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.