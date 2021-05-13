A color guard of Boy Scouts reflect in a mirror as they head onto the floor during the third day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S. July 20, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Certain Boy Scouts of America insurers, as well as groups representing former Scouts who say they were sexually abused by Scouting leaders, are challenging the youth organization’s efforts to push through a reorganization plan by the end of the summer.

Despite being on opposite sides of the Boy Scouts’ bankruptcy – with the insurers potentially on the hook for covering sex abuse claims that span decades – Century Indemnity Co and the official group representing survivors both filed objections to the Boy Scouts’ disclosure materials and related bankruptcy matters on Wednesday. The Boy Scouts, represented by White & Case, filed for bankruptcy in February to address nearly 300 lawsuits accusing leaders of sexual abuse.

The objections come about a week ahead of a hearing in which U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein will determine whether the Boy Scouts can begin soliciting creditor votes for its proposed reorganization plan. Century, represented by O’Melveny & Myers, argues that the organization has “effectively forfeited” defending itself against potentially fraudulent sex abuse claims.

Representatives for the Boy Scouts declined to comment. A lawyer for the Boy Scouts, Jessica Lauria, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Under the organization’s proposed plan, the Boy Scouts would establish a trust to be funded by a mix of cash, artwork, insurance policies, and at least $425 million from local councils in exchange for releases against legal actions stemming from sex abuse allegations. One insurer, Hartford Financial Services Group, has said it will contribute $650 million to cover abuse claims, although survivor groups have denounced that offer as too low.

Century argues that the Boy Scouts are trying to push through a speedy plan process while leaving out key information for creditors to vote on the plan, including how much local councils will contribute to a settlement of more than 80,000 sex abuse claims. Small groups of claimants have recently raised the same concern.

The insurer also accused the Boy Scouts of a “brazen vote-buying scheme” by offering abuse claimants $1,500 each, “no questions asked.” Century has urged Silverstein to allow it to investigate potentially fraudulent claims.

Meanwhile, the group representing the abuse claimants, known as the tort claimants’ committee (TCC) and represented by Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones, contends that the organization is trying to avoid a proper estimation of the abuse claims filed by attempting to push through its reorganization by the end of the summer.

The TCC also argued that the Boy Scouts’ proposed timeline for the remainder of its Chapter 11 case is designed to avoid a fight with insurers.

“The Boy Scouts’ self-imposed deadline for emergence from bankruptcy by the end of the summer…is an insufficient justification to deprive the parties of a workable methodological process and timeline in which such claims are estimated,” the TCC said in its objection.

The TCC has proposed that the claims be estimated in a proceeding conducted outside of bankruptcy court, which the Boy Scouts oppose. The organization says the claims estimation should be conducted in conjunction with the bankruptcy court’s consideration of its proposed reorganization plan.

Lauria has said that the organization needs to exit bankruptcy by the end of the summer as legal costs have exceeded $100 million.

The case is In re Boy Scouts of America, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 20-10343.

For the Boy Scouts: Jessica Lauria, Michael Andolina and Matthew Linder of White & Case; and Derek Abbott, Andrew Remming, Eric Moats and Paige Topper of Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell

For Hartford: James Ruggeri, Joshua Weinberg and Michele Backus Konigsberg of Shipman & Goodwin; Philip Anker, Danielle Spinelli and Joel Millar of Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr; and Erin Fay and Gregory Flasser of Bayard

For the TCC: James Stang, Iain Nasatir, John Morris, James O’Neill and John Lucas of Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones

