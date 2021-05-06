A scientist at an RNA medicines company researches a vaccine for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) at a laboratory in San Diego, California, U.S., March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Bing Guan

10x Genomics Inc sued biotech company NanoString Technologies Inc in Delaware federal court on Thursday, alleging Seattle-based NanoString's protein- and RNA- analysis product infringes five of its patents.

NanoString's GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler -- used in oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other scientific contexts -- allegedly infringes the patents by analyzing tissue samples in the same way as 10x's technology.

"10x has invested heavily in research and development to create products that have catalyzed a revolution in genomics, and we will always defend our technology," company spokeswoman Shernaz Daver said in an email.

NanoString didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

10x said the patents cover advances in spatial analysis, which allows researchers to map and analyze cells in their normal context within a tissue sample, as opposed to earlier technology that "blended and analyzed" them "as an average from various parts of the tissue." The company said on its website that the technology is "essential for the understanding of biology and complex disease."

Pleasanton, California-based 10x is known for its Chromium platform, which it says is essential to single-cell genomics, "the study of biology at a cell-by-cell resolution and at a massive, system-wide scale."

10x was founded by former employees of Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc and has been involved in several genomics patent disputes with the company.

The case is 10x Genomics Inc. v. NanoString Technologies Inc., U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, No. 1:21-cv-00653.

For 10x: Matthew Powers of Tensegrity Law Group and Frederick Cottrell of Richards Layton & Finger

