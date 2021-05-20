Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Legal IN BRIEF: Biden admin tells court oil and gas leasing pause legal

Sebastien Malo
4 minute read

Drill pipes sit aboard an idle oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico near Port Fourchon, Louisiana August 11, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Celano

The Biden administration told a Lake Charles, Louisiana, federal court on Thursday that it should reject a bid by a dozen Louisiana-led Republican attorneys general to freeze its January decision to pause new oil and gas leasing on federal lands and waters.

The administration said in a filing that the court should not grant the coalition of states' motion to preliminarily enjoin it from putting on hold the oil and gas leasing program because the decision is not the result of a final agency action that can be reviewed by courts under the Administrative Procedure Act (APA), but rather stems from a presidential executive order.

The office of Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Neither did Department of Justice lawyers representing the Biden administration.

The coalition of attorneys general sued in March to restore regular federal leasing auctions.

The states joining Louisiana's lawsuit, including Texas and Alaska, allege the administration's leasing pause violates the Mineral Leasing Act that requires quarterly lease sales. They also say the federal agencies implementing the order failed to follow APA-required rulemaking procedures. They moved for a preliminary injunction days after filing their lawsuit.

The Biden administration has launcheda review of the federal oil and gas leasing program, which will inform an interim report to be released in early summer. The states' attempt to freeze the leasing pause seeks to "replace the Executive Branch's supervision of federal lands with a judicial order from this Court," the filing says.

The case is Louisiana et al v Biden et al, U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana, No. 2:21-cv-00778.

For Louisiana et al: Elizabeth Murrill with the Louisiana Attorney General's Office

For Biden et al: Thomas Ports with the U.S. Department of Justice

Read more:

Biden administration pauses federal drilling program in climate push Biden administration to launch review of future of federal oil leasing program Fourteen U.S. states sue Biden administration over oil and gas leasing pause

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sebastien MaloSebastien Malo reporters on environmental, climate and energy litigation. Reach him at sebastien.malo@thomsonreuters.com

Legal

Legal · 8:19 PM UTCFenwick, Greenberg Traurig add Jam City’s $1.2 bln SPAC deal to mix

Fenwick & West, Greenberg Traurig and Paul Hastings are guiding Jam City Inc’s plans to go public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company that values the mobile game maker at $1.2 billion, including debt.

Legal IN BRIEF: Samsung loses $25 million jury verdict over semiconductor patents
Legal Reed Smith boldly goes where no law firm has gone before — the metaverse
Legal Purdue bankruptcy judge OKs law firms’ deal giving up $1m in fees
Legal Judge tosses union’s challenge to Trump’s labor panel appointees