Greeting card and stationary retailer Paper Source has selected a $91.5 million bid from Elliott Investment Management LP to buy it out of bankruptcy.

Paper Source, represented by Willkie Farr & Gallagher, announced that Elliott had the winning bid at a bankruptcy auction in court papers filed on Monday. Elliott, which owns Barnes & Noble, said in a statement on Tuesday that it believes Paper Source and Barnes & Noble are "highly complementary."

Paper Source filed for bankruptcy in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia in March with $103.2 million in long-term debt. The Chicago-based company blamed the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced it to temporarily close all of its 158 locations, for its financial troubles.

Elliott's bid includes $40 million in cash, $51.6 million in new first-lien loans and the assumption of certain liabilities. Elliott is represented by Davis Polk & Wardwell.

A hearing on the sale is scheduled for May 13 before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Keith Phillips.

Paper Source will operate approximately 130 stores, a website and its wholesale division, Waste Not Paper by Paper Source, when it emerges from bankruptcy.

Shortly before the pandemic, Paper Source acquired 30 stores from another bankrupt greeting card company, Papyrus. Approximately 83% of Paper Source’s revenues came from in-store sales.

The case is In re Paper Source Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Virginia, No. 21-30660.

For Paper Source: John Longmire and Matthew Feldman of Willkie Farr & Gallagher; and Christopher Jones and David Gaffey of Whiteford Taylor & Preston

For Elliott: William Aaronson and Brian Resnick of Davis Polk & Wardwell

