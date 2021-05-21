An environmental group has sued the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in federal appeals court over its failure to update wastewater pollution guidelines that apply to large-scale livestock farms for more than a decade.

In a lawsuit filed on Thursday in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Washington D.C.-based Food & Water Watch accuses the EPA of violating the Clean Water Act by failing to issue sufficiently stringent national standards for waste that industrial-scale "concentrated animal feeding operations," or CAFOs, may discharge into waterways.

"Because this is pending litigation, EPA has no additional information to share," said Angela Hackel, a spokeswoman for the agency.

Food & Water Watch asks the court to review a January determination by the EPA that no new guidelines are needed. The group said in a statement: "A proper review of the current, lax guidelines would likely result in a determination that more stringent national standards are required to protect water quality."

CAFOs raise livestock and poultry in confined spaces instead of pastures. The EPA defines a small CAFO as having a few hundred animals while larger ones can have more than 125,000.

The plaintiffs say that the current standards are ineffective because they don't apply to several pollutants contained in manure, including antibiotics and heavy metals, that the CAFOs discharge in waterways. They also say the standards should regulate smaller CAFOs, rather than just the largest ones.

Current limits to nitrogen and phosphorus levels that CAFOs can discharge should be reinforced, they say. The chemicals contained in manure can harm marine plant and animal life by spurring the growth of harmful algal blooms.

There are more than 20,000 CAFOs in the United States, according to EPA data.

The case is Food & Water Watch v. USEPA, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-71084.

For Food & Water Watch: Emily Miller of Food & Water Watch

