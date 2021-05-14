David Marks performs with the Beach Boys on ABC's Good Morning America in New York's Central Park June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Guitarist and former Beach Boys member David Marks has filed a proposed class-action complaint against UMG Recordings Inc in Los Angeles federal court for allegedly underpaying streaming royalties using "accounting machinations" related to foreign revenue.

Marks said in the Thursday filing that Universal Music Group has been underreporting streaming revenue from its foreign affiliates, reducing the royalties it pays him and other artists.

UMG didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, and neither did Marks' attorneys Daniel Warshaw of Pearson Simon & Warshaw, Neville Johnson of Johnson & Johnson LLP, and Jeffrey Koncius of Kiesel Law.

According to the complaint, UMG has been "impermissibly taking a percentage off the top of the international revenues earned from streaming sales and basing the Plaintiff and Class Members' royalty rate on the remainder."

Marks said UMG withholds the amount of total streaming revenue earned by its foreign subsidiaries in its accounting statements, only reporting the revenue as a percentage of the total revenue received from them.

"Through these accounting machinations, Defendant essentially conceals and keeps a portion of the international streaming revenues generated by its foreign affiliates without accounting for or paying a fair share," the complaint says.

The complaint for breach of contract, fraud and other claims requested damages and an order requiring UMG to include income from international streaming in its royalty calculations, among other things.

Marks said UMG's revenue was nearly $7.2 billion in 2020, and that the total class claims amounted to over $5 million.

The case is Marks v. UMG Recordings Inc., U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, No. 2:21-cv-04043.

For Marks: Daniel Warshaw of Pearson Simon & Warshaw, Neville Johnson of Johnson & Johnson LLP, Jeffrey Koncius of Kiesel Law

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.