An illustration photo shows various pills in Brussels, Belgium, August 9, 2019.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Inc accused Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC of infringing five patents related to its blockbuster narcolepsy drug Xyrem in response to Avadel’s plans to make its own narcolepsy drug, in a complaint entered Thursday in Delaware federal court.

Avadel's application for Food and Drug Administration approval to market its own proposed narcolepsy drug, code-named FT218, allegedly infringes the patents. Both drugs use the same active ingredient, sodium oxybate.

FT218 is meant to be taken once per night, unlike Xyrem, which is taken twice nightly.

"We plan to defend our innovations and continue to provide therapies and support for our patients," Jazz spokeswoman Kristin Bhavnani said in an email.

Avadel didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to the complaint, Ireland-based Avadel said on a Monday earnings call that it planned to accelerate the launch of FT218.

Jazz, also based in Ireland, asked the court to block Avadel from making and selling its drug until the Xyrem patents expire.

Jazz made over $1.7 billion in sales from Xyrem in FY 2020.

The case is Jazz Pharmaceuticals Inc v. Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC, U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, No. 1:21-cv-00691.

For Jazz: F. Dominic Cerrito of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, Jack Blumenfeld of Morris Nichols Arsht & Tunnell

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.