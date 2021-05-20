The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

A jury in East Texas federal court has awarded a subsidiary of semiconductor technology company Acorn Technologies Inc a lump sum of $25 million after finding Samsung Electronics Co infringed its patents.

After a four-day trial, the jury in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas found Wednesday that Samsung infringed all four semiconductor-related patents at issue, but determined that the infringement wasn't willful.

Acorn Semi LLC accused Korea-based Samsung in 2019 of infringing the patents with technology in its transistors used in processors for its Galaxy phones, Apple's iPhones, and other mobile devices.

Acorn attorney Douglas Dixon of Hueston Hennigan said in a Thursday email that they were "pleased" with the verdict and that the jury "recognized the significant value of Acorn's patented technology."

Samsung and its attorneys Mark Fowler of DLA Piper and Ruffin Cordell of Fish & Richardson didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The patents cover methods to reduce contact resistance between metals and semiconductors, which can limit a semiconductor's usefulness. La Jolla, California-based Acorn said in its complaint that the technology has become more important as semiconductor devices have shrunk.

Samsung had denied the allegations and argued among other things that the relevant parts of the patents were invalid.

U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap presided.

The case is Acorn Semi LLC v. Samsung Electronics Co., U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, No. 2:19-cv-00347.

For Acorn: Douglas Dixon and John Hueston of Hueston Hennigan

For Samsung: Mark Fowler of DLA Piper and Ruffin Cordell of Fish & Richardson

