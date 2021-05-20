Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Legal IN BRIEF: Samsung loses $25 million jury verdict over semiconductor patents

Blake Brittain
2 minute read

The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

A jury in East Texas federal court has awarded a subsidiary of semiconductor technology company Acorn Technologies Inc a lump sum of $25 million after finding Samsung Electronics Co infringed its patents.

After a four-day trial, the jury in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas found Wednesday that Samsung infringed all four semiconductor-related patents at issue, but determined that the infringement wasn't willful.

Acorn Semi LLC accused Korea-based Samsung in 2019 of infringing the patents with technology in its transistors used in processors for its Galaxy phones, Apple's iPhones, and other mobile devices.

Acorn attorney Douglas Dixon of Hueston Hennigan said in a Thursday email that they were "pleased" with the verdict and that the jury "recognized the significant value of Acorn's patented technology."

Samsung and its attorneys Mark Fowler of DLA Piper and Ruffin Cordell of Fish & Richardson didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The patents cover methods to reduce contact resistance between metals and semiconductors, which can limit a semiconductor's usefulness. La Jolla, California-based Acorn said in its complaint that the technology has become more important as semiconductor devices have shrunk.

Samsung had denied the allegations and argued among other things that the relevant parts of the patents were invalid.

U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap presided.

The case is Acorn Semi LLC v. Samsung Electronics Co., U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, No. 2:19-cv-00347.

For Acorn: Douglas Dixon and John Hueston of Hueston Hennigan

For Samsung: Mark Fowler of DLA Piper and Ruffin Cordell of Fish & Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Blake BrittainBlake Brittain reports on intellectual property law, including patents, trademarks, copyrights and trade secrets. Reach him at blake.brittain@thomsonreuters.com

Legal

Legal · 6:15 PM UTCIN BRIEF: Samsung loses $25 million jury verdict over semiconductor patents

A jury in East Texas federal court has awarded a subsidiary of semiconductor technology company Acorn Technologies Inc a lump sum of $25 million after finding Samsung Electronics Co infringed its patents.

Legal Reed Smith boldly goes where no law firm has gone before — the metaverse
Legal Judge tosses union's challenge to Trump's labor panel appointees

A federal judge in Washington D.C. has ruled that she lacks jurisdiction over a lawsuit by an administrative law judges' union claiming former President Donald Trump unlawfully stacked an obscure but powerful federal labor panel with anti-union lawyers.

Legal U.S. Senate panel approves key Biden judicial pick Jackson
Legal Scrubs maker FIGS eyes $3 bln valuation in IPO, to offer shares on Robinhood

FIGS Inc is aiming for a valuation of more than $3 billion in its U.S. initial public offering (IPO), as the maker of medical scrubs, face masks and shields sees a jump in demand for its products during the COVID-19 pandemic.