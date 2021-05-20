A food-safety group and organic farmers appealed a court ruling that says the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) did not act unreasonably when it refused to prohibit the organic certification of hydroponic agriculture, a filing in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals showed on Wednesday.

The Center for Food Safety (CFS) and others are appealing the decision of a California federal judge who disagreed with their claims that the USDA is violating the Organic Foods Production Act (OFPA) because soil-less, or hydroponic agriculture undermines the law's stipulation that organic farming enhance soil fertility.

The USDA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sylvia Shih-Yau Wu, an attorney with CFS for the plaintiffs, said: "Hydroponic operations do not meet the requirement that organic-crop farmers build healthy soil." Hydroponic methods grow plants in fertilized water or in solids like compost.

The plaintiffs sued the USDA last year over its denial of their petition to exclude, through new regulation, hydroponic agricultural production from its organic-certification scheme. Plaintiffs blame organic-certified hydroponic producers who operate on industrial scales for declining prices marketwide.

On Wednesday, the coalition appealed a March ruling in which a San Francisco federal judge said the department had reasonably interpreted the OFPA as meaning that only organic farmers who use soil must adhere to the soil-fertility requirements.

The plaintiffs said that, as of 2019, about 40 hydroponic operations were certified organic under USDA's National Organic Program.

The Center for Food Safety, et al v. Thomas Vilsack, et al, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-15883.

For The Center for Food Safety, et al: Sylvia Shih-Yau Wu of Center for Food Safety

For Thomas Vilsack, et al: Liam Holland with the U.S. Department of Justice

