A jury in East Texas federal court has ruled that Tencent Holdings Ltd-owned Supercell Oy – which makes popular mobile games including "Clash of Clans" and "Clash Royale" – owes Tokyo-based Gree Inc more than $92 million for willfully infringing patents related to increasing user engagement with mobile games.

The Friday verdict is the second one for Gree in a series of disputes between the two companies over Supercell's alleged infringement of several Gree patents. Gree won an $8.5 million award from a jury in the same Marshall, Texas court in September.

Trial in a third case is set to begin in August.

A Supercell spokesperson said in an email Monday that the company respects the U.S. jury system but was disappointed in the verdict and intends to appeal.

Michael Sacksteder of Fenwick & West represented Supercell. Gree's attorney Steven Moore of Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton declined to comment.

Gree filed a batch of lawsuits against Helsinki, Finland-based Supercell in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas in 2019, alleging Supercell's mobile games infringed its patents.

The Friday verdict relates to six patents from three consolidated cases. The jury awarded Gree a lump sum of $92.2 million.

U.S. District Judge Roy Payne is presiding over the cases.

The case is Gree Inc. V. Supercell Oy, No. 2:19-cv-00237, U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas.

For Gree: Steven Moore of Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton

For Supercell: Michael Sacksteder of Fenwick & West

