Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has agreed to pay $1.1 million to settle antitrust claims by buyers of Shire's ADHD drug Intuniv, who accused Shire and Teva's predecessor Actavis of delaying the launch of a generic version of the drug through an illegal settlement.

In a motion filed Monday in federal court in Boston, the plaintiffs asked U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs to approve the deal, saying it would provide "substantial relief" to a class of consumers, known as indirect purchasers because they bought Intuniv through intermediaries. Teva first disclosed the settlement in December, but did not reveal its terms.

The company previously reached a $20 million settlement with a class of direct purchasers, like drug wholesalers and distributors, which has already received preliminary approval. If Burroughs grants both settlement final approval, Teva will exit the litigation.

Teva, its attorney Christopher Holding of Goodwin Procter and indirect purchaser plaintiffs' attorney Conlee Whiteley of Kanner & Whiteley did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The 2016 class action lawsuit is among many in recent years targeting "pay-for-delay" settlements, in which brand-name drugmakers agree to drop patent claims against generic companies and pay them to delay release of their rival, cheaper products. Plaintiffs said Actavis agreed to delay launching generic Intuniv as part of a 2013 settlement, violating antitrust laws.

Claims remain pending against Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, which bought Shire in 2019.

The cases is In re Intuniv Antitrust Litigation, U.S. District Court, District of Massachusetts, Nos. 16-cv-12653 (direct purchasers) and 16-cv-12396 (indirect purchasers).

For the direct purchasers: Lauren Barnes of Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro

For the indirect purchasers: Alan Kanner and Conlee Whiteley of Kanner & Whiteley

For Takeda: Joshua Barlow of Haug Partners

For Teva: Christopher Holding of Goodwin Procter

