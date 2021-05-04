Wyoming has asked a Cheyenne federal court to immediately undo the Biden administration's cancellation of oil and gas lease sales in the state, the latest salvo from Wyoming in its challenge to the administration's pause on such leasing on public lands.

In a motion for preliminary injunction filed on Monday, the state asked the court to enjoin the Department of the Interior from continuing to suspend quarterly oil and gas sales in Wyoming because the measure modifies existing federal-land development plans without abiding by Federal Land Policy and Management Act requirements to do so.

DOI spokesman Giovanni Rocco declined to comment.

Wyoming argues the court should grant its request because Interior Secretary Deb Haaland's cancellation of scheduled lease sales for the first and second quarters of 2021 "clearly" fails to adhere to FPMLA requirements for withdrawing federal lands from sales, including the holding of public hearings. Haaland was implementing President Joe Biden's January executive order putting on hold new leasing.

"Put simply, the Secretary took a 'shoot first, ask questions later' approach to managing federal land," Wyoming's filing says.

The state also argues that it will suffer irreparable harm short of a preliminary injunction because "a significant portion of (its) budget" comes from oil and gas leasing. During the fiscal year 2020, the state pocketed $488 million from revenue tied to such leasing, it says.

In a separate lawsuit challenging Biden's executive order, a coalition of a dozen states led by Louisiana moved on March 31 to preliminarily enjoin the policy.

The case is State of Wyoming v. United States Department of Interior, U.S. District Court for the District of Wyoming, No. 0:21-cv-00056.

For State of Wyoming: James Kaste of Wyoming Attorney General's Office

For United States Department of Interior et al: Michael Sawyer of the U.S. Department of Justice

