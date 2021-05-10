Signage is seen at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 29, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has denied TMX Finance LLC’s bid to end an investigation into the auto title lender’s business practices, rejecting the company’s claim that it was unlawfully broad.

The CFPB demanded documents from the company in February for an investigation into potentially illegal lending, loan servicing and debt collection practices by "consumer-lending companies or title-loan companies,"according to the decision.

TMX Finance, represented by Allen Denson of Venable and Richard Zack of Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders, had argued the demand encompassed "the entirety of the company's business," and did not specify an alleged violation as required by the Consumer Financial Protection Act.

"Even if that were the case," that the company's entire business were being investigated, "that alone would not serve as a basis for invalidating an investigative subpoena," Acting CFPB Director Dave Uejio wrote in an April 26 decision released on Monday.

The decision marked the first time Uejio, a Biden appointee, has ruled on a petition to modify or set aside a civil investigative demand.

Denson, Zack and a company representative did not immediately reply to requests for comment on Monday.

The decision required the company to comply with the CFPB's document demand by May 6.

CFPB spokeswoman Tia Elbaum declined to comment on whether the investigation was a broad industry sweep.

Savannah, Georgia-based TMX Finance runs consumer lending companies including TitleMax, which it says is one of the largest in the U.S. offering consumers loans secured by their vehicles. It has more than 1,000 locations in 16 states.

TMX Finance previously paid a $9 million penalty to settle with the CFPB in 2016 over abusive sales practices in Alabama, Georgia, and Tennessee and debt collection practices in 18 states that the CFPB said illegally exposed consumers' debts to their coworkers and friends. The company did not admit to wrongdoing.

The deal required the company to report on its compliance at the agency's request until September 2021. TMX Finance said in its petition that it had not heard from the agency in more than a year when it received the new investigative demand in February.

TMX Finance argued the new demand did not specify whether it had done something specific to merit scrutiny "or whether it is the unlucky recipient of a civil investigative demand as part of an industry-wide sweep."

Uejio noted in his decision that courts have upheld the legality of even broader demands by the agency, including in the case against debt collection law firm Seila Law.

The petition is In re TMX Finance LLC, No. 2021-misc-TMX Finance LLC-001, before the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

For TMX Finance: Allen Denson of Venable and Richard Zack of Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.