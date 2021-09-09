Cooley taps Latham partner for expanding life sciences practice

Cooley LLP located in Manhattan, New York City, U.S. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Cooley said Thursday that it has added a partner with decades of in-house and law firm experience to help grow its life sciences corporate partnering and licensing practice.

Alan Tamarelli joined Cooley a partner in New York from Latham & Watkins, where he was a corporate partner in the firm's healthcare and life sciences practice since 2017. Prior to that, he spent 11 years in counsel and director roles on Merck & Company's life sciences transactions team.

"Allen's hiring is part of a larger game plan in terms of expanding our life sciences partnering practice," said Marya Postner, who leads the group. "That's a practice that has been central to Cooley for a long time."

With high demand for life sciences corporate legal work creating a talent crunch, Postner explained that one of the firm's goals is to add more skilled practitioners on both the East and West coasts, as well as in Europe.

Cooley currently touts having more than 30 attorneys dedicated to life sciences corporate partnering and licensing deals, including in Seattle, Palo Alto, San Diego, Boston, New York, Reston, Virginia, and London.

Postner added that the firm will likely continue to emphasize growth on the East Coast.

"Cooley, in my view, is the market leader in providing partnering services for life sciences companies, and I was just super impressed by the team, and the breadth and depth of talent," Tamarelli said.

Tamarelli focuses on technology-driven transactions for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical device and other life science companies. During his in-house tenure at Merck, he worked closely with business development groups on a wide variety of biotech and pharma strategic transactions, according to his firm bio. He also provides life sciences counseling to emerging companies on capital markets transactions and complex M&A matters.

Prior to his time at Merck & Company, Tamarelli was an attorney at K&L Gates for over a decade.

A representative for Latham & Watkins did not respond to a request for comment on Tamarelli's departure.

