A sign which reads 'No Admittance' is seen at the entrance of the Supreme Court in Washington February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Cox Communications Inc has sued BMG Rights Management and copyright enforcement company Rightscorp Inc in Los Angeles federal court for allegedly sending tens of thousands of infringement notices to the wrong place in order to fabricate trumped-up claims against the internet service provider.

The Monday complaint accuses BMG and Rightscorp of exploiting the procedures of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act — which requires ISPs to take down infringing material after receiving notices — to build false claims that Cox hasn't complied and is liable for "massive" infringement by its users.

Cox settled a dispute with BMG and Rightscorp, which files copyright notices in BMG's behalf, over subscriber infringement in 2018. BMG and Rightscorp had won a $25 million jury verdict in Virginia federal court against Cox in 2015, which the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals reversed and remanded earlier in 2018 based on faulty jury instructions.

Cox declined to comment on the complaint. Its attorneys Jennifer Golinveaux, Thomas Kearney, and Michael Elkin of Winston & Strawn didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

BMG and Rightscorp also didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cox told the U.S. District Court that it changed the email address for its registered agent for DMCA claims from abuse@cox.net to CoxDMCA@cox.net in 2017. According to the complaint, almost every notice sender except Rightscorp sent notices to the new address after the change.

Cox said the new address leads to a state-of-the-art system dedicated to handling infringement notices, unlike the old address, which receives communications about other network abuses like hacking and identity theft.

According to the complaint, Cox told Rightscorp to send notices to the new address several times between 2018 and 2021, and that notices to the old address wouldn't be processed, to no avail. Cox said Rightscorp sent more than 75,000 notices to the wrong address in April alone.

"It is clear that Defendants have persisted in this blatant non-compliance in a calculated effort to manufacture evidence to support a massive secondary infringement action against Cox," the complaint said. "Plainly, Defendants intend to claim that Cox's decision not to process these invalid notices renders it ineligible for the DMCA's safe harbor protections and, therefore, subject to potentially astronomical monetary damages."

The complaint said the invalid notices are part of Rightscorp's business plan to flood ISPs with them, demand ISPs forward them to subscribers, and "extort" the subscribers into settlements.

Rightscorp also allegedly markets its notice records to copyright holders "as a basis to mount massive secondary infringement cases against ISPs," and sends ISPs multiple notices for the same supposed infringement to make it appear "rampant" on the network when "in reality, Rightscorp is double, triple, quadruple, and n-tuple counting each instance."

Cox asked the court for a ruling that BMG and Rightscorp's DMCA notices are invalid and that they've been engaging in unfair business practices, among other things.

The case is Cox Communications Inc. v. BMG Rights Management (US) LLC, U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, No. 2:21-cv-03756.

For Cox: Jennifer Golinveaux, Thomas Kearney, and Michael Elkin of Winston & Strawn

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.