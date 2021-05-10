Signage is seen at the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 24, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Former talc miner Cyprus Mines Corp may depose two candidates proposed by insurers to represent the interests of people who may bring future talc-related claims in the company’s bankruptcy, a judge overseeing the case ruled on Monday.

During a virtual status conference, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein in Wilmington, Delaware signed off on the request by Cyprus, which is being represented by Reed Smith, to conduct brief depositions of the two insurer-backed candidates for the role of future claims representative (FCR) in its Chapter 11 case. Her ruling comes a few weeks ahead of a June 2 hearing in which she'll be asked to choose between three people for the role.

Cyprus filed for bankruptcy in February as part of a settlement with another bankrupt talc company, Imerys Talc America Inc, that had acquired some of its talc-related assets in 1992. Cyprus is one of the companies that has been sued in recent years by plaintiffs alleging a link between exposure to talc products and certain types of cancer and asbestos-related diseases.

While the company already faces hundreds of lawsuits making talc-related personal injury claims, it is seeking the appointment of an FCR to represent those who may have claims but may not be aware of them right now. FCRs are a regular presence in mass tort-related bankruptcies.

Cyprus has tapped Roger Frankel as its preferred candidate for the position. Frankel has served as the FCR in several other mass tort-related bankruptcies, including for the ongoing case of opioid maker Mallinckrodt Plc.

But a group of insurers that may be on the hook for covering personal injury claims against Cyprus say there's an inherent conflict if the FCR is selected by the bankrupt entity because the FCR's role should be adverse to the company. The insurers, represented by O’Melveny & Myers, are urging Silverstein to appoint former Delaware state Judge Peggy Ableman or retired California bankruptcy Judge Randall Newsome to fill the role.

Cyprus, however, argues that it should be able to question Ableman and Newsome about their experiences with tort claimants in any capacity as well as asbestos-specific litigation. The company has argued that Ableman may be conflicted because she has worked for a torts defense firm that has litigated against asbestos and talc claimants and that Newsome doesn’t have relevant experience.

During Monday’s status conference, Tancred Schiavoni of O’Melveny disputed the company’s contention that Newsome doesn’t have relevant experience, saying he sat by designation on an asbestos-related case in Delaware and that he has appointed FCRs himself.

Silverstein was unswayed by Cyprus' arguments on Monday but ultimately agreed to let its lawyers depose Ableman and Newsome for three hours each with the goal of streamlining the June 2 hearing.

“Lack of experience in and of itself is not disqualifying,” she said.

Before filing for bankruptcy, Cyprus reached a settlement with Imerys whereby it agreed to pay $130 million into Imerys' trust for personal injury claimants. The deal resolves disputes over insurance policies related to asbestos injury litigation.

The case is In re Cyprus Mines Corporation, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 21-10398.

For Cyprus: Kurt Gwynne, Jason Angelo, Paul Singer and Luke Sizemore of Reed Smith

For the insurers: Tancred Schiavoni and Janine Panchok-Berry of O’Melveny & Myers; and Stamatios Stamoulis of Stamoulis & Weinblatt

