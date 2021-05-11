An appellate panel on Tuesday grilled an attorney for the New York Stock Exchange on the timing of a bid to block a U.S. regulator's proposal to overhaul public data feeds, suggesting the case may have been filed too late.

The New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq and exchanges run by Cboe Global Markets Inc are objecting to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's plan to modify data feeds that broadcast stock prices to investors. Under the proposal, approved in December and slated to take effect this year, supply and demand data for stocks would be added to public feeds, broadening access to information the exchanges currently sell to professional traders at a premium.

During oral arguments on Tuesday, a three-judge panel on the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia questioned why the NYSE had filed its lawsuit four days after the 60-day deadline to challenge SEC orders.

"Why would any lawyer in the world wait past the deadline difference to bring that to us?" Judge David Sentelle asked Paul Mishkin of Davis Polk & Wardwell, who is representing the exchange.

The exchanges have filed three petitions to block the plan, saying the SEC exceeded its authority and failed to follow proper rulemaking procedures.

In the appeal argued on Tuesday, the exchanges said the regulator had engaged in "stealth rulemaking" when it added confidentiality and conflict of interest provisions in May 2020 orders without seeking public comment.

Mishkin argued that the challenge was not late because the changes were not actually orders issued on May 6, but rules published on May 12.

Sentelle called the argument circuitous. "It's an order until we say it's not an order," he said.

U.S. Circuit Judge Karen Henderson said she agreed with Sentelle, and the third panelist, U.S. Circuit Judge Judith Rogers, also questioned the exchanges' delay.

The arguments came two weeks after another panel for the D.C. Circuit questioned whether a separate challenge by the exchanges over the SEC's authority to give non-exchange stakeholders, including investors, decision-making power in the new system, was ripe for review.

A third challenge the exchanges filed with the appeals court in February has yet to be briefed or argued.

The case is the New York Stock Exchange LLC v. SEC, U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, No. 20-1242.

For NYSE: Paul Mishkin of Davis Polk & Wardwell

For the SEC: Martin Totaro

