Delaware's top court put an end to investment firm Sixth Street's efforts to block a Neuberger Berman Group-backed Dyal Capital Partners fund from transferring certain assets to Owl Rock Capital Partners as part of a $12.5 billion merger.

In an en banc ruling on Friday, the Delaware Supreme Court upheld an April ruling denying Sixth Street's request for injunctive relief.

The merger is set to close on May 19.

Attorneys for Sixth Street Partners, the Dyal Capital Partners III fund and Neuberger Berman did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Monday.

Neuberger Berman, an investment management firm, announced in December 2020 that it had inked a deal to merge its Dyal Capital Partners fund platform with blank-check firm Altimar Acquisition Corp and Owl Rock Capital Partners, a competitor of Sixth Street.

As part of the agreement, Neuberger Berman would transfer control of its Dyal funds, including a fund known as Dyal III, to the new entity "Blue Owl."

In 2017, Dyal III invested $417 million in Sixth Street to purchase a minority equity stake, court documents show.

Sixth Street sued Dyal III and Neuberger Berman in February to block Dyal III from transferring its equity stake to Blue Owl.

Sixth Street said the investment agreement barred Dyal III from transferring its stake directly or indirectly without Six Street's consent. The lawsuit claimed Sixth Street would suffer irreparable harm because Blue Owl could use Dyal III's stake to collect information to benefit Owl Rock at Sixth Street's expense.

Court of Chancery Vice Chancellor Morgan Zurn denied Sixth Street's request for injunctive relief in April, saying Sixth Street had failed to show the transfer breached the investment agreement or would cause irreparable harm.

In Friday's order, signed by Chief Justice Collins Seitz, the Supreme Court said it was upholding the ruling for the reasons noted in Zurn's decision.

The case is Sixth Street Partners Management Co LP v. Dyal Capital Partners III (A)LP, Supreme Court of the State of Delaware, No. 133, 2021.

For Sixth Street: Michael Barlow and Peter Shindel of Abrams & Bayliss; and Brian Timmons and Derek Shaffer of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan

For Dyal III: Kevin Shannon and Christopher Kelly of Potter Anderson & Corroon; and William Savitt of Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz

For Neuberger Berman: Robert Saunders of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom

