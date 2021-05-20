The U.S. Secretary of Labor, state of California and a slew of healthcare groups are urging a federal appeals court to uphold a lower court's orders finding that a UnitedHealth Group Inc unit unreasonably denied mental health and substance abuse coverage and ordering it to reprocess 67,000 claims.

The amicus briefs filed Wednesday in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals are the latest salvos in long-running class action litigation over United Behavioral Health's (UBH) claims processing practices. The healthcare groups weighing in include the American Psychiatric Association, American Medical Association, National Health Law Program and American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Brian Hufford of Zuckerman Spaeder, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, said the briefs showed it was "self-evident how significant this case is in advancing the cause of ensuring proper coverage for behavioral health care services."

UnitedHealth and its attorney Miguel Estrada of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Plaintiffs sued UBH in 2014, accusing it of violating the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by using internal coverage guidelines for mental health and substance abuse services that did not reflect generally accepted standards of care.

In March 2019, following a bench trial, Chief Magistrate Judge Joseph Spero of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California ruled that UBH's guidelines were unreasonable under ERISA. He said they placed "an excessive emphasis on addressing acute symptoms and stabilizing crises while ignoring the effective treatment of members' underlying conditions."

The judge found UBH was motivated by cost-cutting efforts that "tainted the process, causing UBH to make decisions about the guidelines based as much or more on its own bottom line as on the interests of plan members to whom it owed a fiduciary duty."

Last November, Spero issued a decision on remedies, ordering UBH to reprocess more than 67,000 claims it had previously denied. Going forward, he prohibited UBH from denying claims upon review for any reason other than medical necessity, and ordered the company to apply standards set out by the American Society of Addiction Medicine and the American Association of Community Psychiatrists, as required in many states.

On appeal, UBH argued that the plaintiffs lacked standing because having their claims adjudicated under incorrect guidelines was not a concrete injury. In order to show causation, the company said, each beneficiary would need to prove that his or her claim was improperly denied, which could not be done as a class.

The Secretary of Labor in Wednesday's brief said that argument misread ERISA, and that patients were injured by being deprived of their contractual rights.

One set of healthcare groups, including the AMA and APA, said practices like UBH's were a "pervasive problem affecting the quality and availability of care nationwide," while California said overturning the lower court order would increase the states' costs in dealing with mental health issues.

The case is Wit et al v. United Behavioral Health, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-17363.

For UnitedHealth: Miguel Estrada of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher and Jennifer Romano of Crowell & Moring

For the plaintiffs: Brian Hufford and Caroline Reynolds of Zuckerman Spaeder and Meiram Bendat of Psych-Appeal

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.