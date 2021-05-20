Entrance to the New York Stock Exchange on Wall St in New York City, March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The third-largest investor in EMC Insurance Group Inc cannot sue the majority shareholder for failing to maximize the holding company’s value before taking it private in 2019, a federal appeals court held Wednesday.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the dismissal of activist investor Gregory Shepard’s breach of fiduciary duty claims against Iowa-based Employers Mutual Casualty Company and Bruce Kelley, the now-retired president and CEO of both Employers Mutual and EMC Insurance (EMCI).

Shepard could not bring the case as a direct action under Iowa law, and he had not attempted to meet the procedural requirements for filing a shareholder derivative action, Circuit Judge Duane Benton wrote, joined by Circuit Judges Raymond Gruender and Bobby Shepherd.

Counsel for Shepard at Sidley Austin and Eckley Law did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Attorneys for Employers Mutual and Kelley also had no immediate response. Employers Mutual was represented by Foley & Lardner and Dickinson & Mackaman, while Kelley was represented by Faegre & Drinker.

According to the 8th Circuit, Employers Mutual spun off EMCI in 1974 but remained the majority shareholder. It took EMCI private again in September 2019, acquiring all outstanding shares for $36 each in a “squeeze-out merger.”

At the time of the buy-back, Employers Mutual held about 54 percent of the EMCI’s shares. Shepard had about 5 percent, or 1.1 million shares.

While the merger was pending, he unsuccessfully sought to be named to EMCI’s board, then filed a statement with the SEC complaining that the share price was too low.

Shepard and other minority investors filed suit in Iowa state court over several aspects of the buy-back itself. However, the lawsuit he filed in November 2019 in U.S. district court focused only on management of EMCI “in the years leading up to the Squeeze-out.”

He alleged that Employers Mutual and Kelley breached their fiduciary duties to him, as a minority shareholder, by treating EMCI solely as a shell company with no assets or employees of its own, which prevented it from acquiring value.

U.S. District Judge John Jarvey ruled last year that Shepard’s lawsuit presented a “classic derivative claim of mismanagement that depressed the value of stock in EMCI,” which was not cognizable as a direct action under Iowa law absent a “special relationship.”

On appeal, Shepard argued that an exception should apply because only the minority shareholders had been harmed: thanks to the buy-back, Employers Mutual had ultimately benefited from EMCI’s low share price.

However, that loss still arose solely out of Shepard’s status as a shareholder, not any separate relationship, the 8th Circuit held.

Finally, Shepard argued “for the first time on appeal, within a footnote—that if his claim is derivative, he should be granted leave to file a derivative claim,” Benton wrote. “This argument is waived and is not considered by this court.”

The case is Shepard v. Employers Mutual Casualty Co. and Bruce G. Kelley, 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-2835.

For Shepard: Thomas Cauley Jr and Steven Sexton of Sidley Austin, Stephen Eckley of Eckley Law

For Employers Mutual: Bryan House of Foley & Lardner, Mollie Pawlosky of Dickinson & Mackaman

For Kelley: Jeffrey Justman of Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath

