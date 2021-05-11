A general view of the city of Chicago, March 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young (UNITED STATES - Tags: CITYSCAPE SOCIETY)

The city of Chicago is pausing plans to permit the relocation of a scrap metal recycling yard to a mostly Black and Latino low-income neighborhood after Environmental Protection Agency head Michael Regan said the move raised “significant civil rights concerns.”

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said on Friday that, per Regan's recommendation, the city will undertake a "health impact analysis" before deciding whether to authorize a municipal permit for the project by recycling company Reserve Management Group (RMG), which environmental justice groups oppose.

Regan added that his agency is "closely following" an investigation of the plans by the U.S. Department of Housing (HUD) under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act.

The Southeast Environmental Task Force (SETF) and two other groups accused Chicago in August in a complaint to HUD of discriminating against residents of color by striking an agreement outside normal channels with the facility's developer to move it from a well-off, predominantly white area.

RMG said that delaying the permitting of the facility would "only exacerbate the environmental justice burden" in other parts of Chicago where metal shredding operations are ill-equipped to control pollutants.

RMG's planned facility, which would be located in Chicago's Southeast side, would recycle up to a million tons of metals annually. It would replace a recycling plant that was located in Chicago's affluent Lincoln Park until it closed in December.

Environmental and community groups including SETF said in a statement: "It's past time that the city began addressing the cumulative impacts of pollution on communities of color that are overburdened."

The groups and other opponents have also filed a lawsuit against the city of Chicago in Chicago federal court to oppose the plant, and a Title VI complaint with the Illinois EPA in December.

