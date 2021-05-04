The logo of law firm Boies Schiller Flexner LLP is seen outside of their office in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 31, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Boston-based Foley Hoag is continuing its New York expansion with the addition of partner Harlan Levy from Boies Schiller Flexner, the prominent litigation firm that has lost dozens of partners since 2020.

Levy worked at Boies Schiller for about 16 years in total, broken up by a nearly five year stint as the second-ranking official in the New York State Attorney General's Office under Eric Schneiderman. In the AG's office Levy helped oversee major litigation stemming from the mortgage-backed securities meltdown, among other significant cases.

Foley Hoag co-managing partner Kenneth Leonetti said in a statement on Tuesday that Levy will start May 10 and will "significantly expand the firm's capabilities in our white collar and State Attorney General practices in New York."

Levy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Foley Hoag opened its New York office in 2015 with three partners. It now has more than 40 lawyers in that office listed on its website. The 280-lawyer firm added former New York State Bar Association president Stephen Younger from Patterson Belknap Webb & Tyler in March.

While at Boies Schiller, Levy represented the Commonwealth of Kentucky in a case alleging price-gouging by gasoline suppliers after Hurricane Katrina, and Centene Corp as it sought approval from the New York Attorney General's Office for its $3.75 billion acquisition of Fidelis Care.

Boies Schiller's leadership said in an internal memo reviewed by Reuters on Tuesday that Levy "has been a valuable part of our government investigations and litigation team" since rejoining the firm in 2015. His first stint at Boies Schiller started in 2000.

"Harlan will be joining Foley Hoag. We thank him for his contributions to the firm and wish him well in the next stage of his career," the firm's internal memo said.

Boies Schiller, founded in 1997 by famed trial lawyer David Boies, has lost more than 60 partners since the start of 2020. Those who have left include former managing partner Nick Gravante, several rainmakers and most of the firm's California attorneys.

Departing lawyers have cited concerns over transparency, culture and the health of the firm, among other factors, as their reasons for leaving. The firm in 2020 applied for and received a $10 million loan through a federal program intended to keep small businesses afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.

Boies, its chair, said in a raft of media interviews in late 2020 that the firm was stable.

Last year, the firm and its co-lead counsel Hausfeld reached a tentative $2.7 billion settlement with the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association in a massive antitrust class action. In April, it nabbed the interim co-lead counsel spot representing publishers in antitrust litigation against Alphabet Inc's Google.

The firm's deputy chair and co-managing partner Natasha Harrison has said in previous interviews that some of the departures in 2020 were planned and part of a restructuring and leadership change.

Boies Schiller has 94 partners and 169 lawyers total listed on its website.

