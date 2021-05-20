The logo of law firm Greenberg Traurig LLP is seen in their office in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Fenwick & West, Greenberg Traurig and Paul Hastings are guiding Jam City Inc’s plans to go public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company that values the mobile game maker at $1.2 billion, including debt.

Jam City and DPCM Capital Inc announced on Thursday that the combined company will take the name Jam City Holdings Inc and will likely list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “JAM.”

Fenwick is steering Jam City, while Greenberg Traurig leads blank check company DPCM Capital. Paul Hastings is advising Netmarble Corp, one of Jam City’s major backers.

DPCM Capital is led by Emil Michael, Uber’s former chief business officer.

Attorneys for the companies were not immediately available for comment.

The transaction is expected to close later in 2021.

The Fenwick team advising Jam City is led by corporate partners James Evans, Mark Stevens and Katherine Duncan.

Evans and Duncan were previously part of the team that advised Los Angeles-based Jam City on securing $145 million in financing from a group of lenders led by JPMorgan Chase Bank and Bank of America Merrill Lynch in 2019, according to a firm press release.

The deal is among a handful of SPAC mergers the firm has recently advised on. The firm also represented electric bus manufacturer Proterra and BlackRock-backed clinical data company Sema4 in their tie-ups with blank check companies, a Fenwick press representative told Reuters.

Blank check companies raise funds through initial public offerings to later buy private companies and take them public.

To keep up with the influx of capital markets work, Fenwick has brought in three new partners this year to bolster the practice in the firm’s New York office.

On the other side of the deal, a Greenberg Traurig team led by Global Corporate Practice Co-Chair Alan Annex, and corporate shareholders Ken Gerasimovich and Laurie Green is supporting DPCM Capital.

Annex and corporate shareholder Jason Simon also headed the team that advised DPCM Capital on its $300 million initial public offering in October 2020, regulatory filings show.

Jam City investor Netmarble is following the guidance of a Paul Hastings team that includes corporate partners David Hernand and Dong Chul Kim, and associate Ryan Samii.

Jam City said it’s planning to use the proceeds from the merger to purchase Montreal-based mobile game publisher Ludia Inc from FremantleMedia Canada Inc. The enterprise resulting from that combination will feature a game portfolio that includes “Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery,” “Cookie Jam" and “Jurassic World Alive.”

The SPAC tie-up is part of a flood of similar deals to hit the market this year. So far in 2020, 153 SPAC deals worth nearly $340.48 billion have been announced or completed, according to Refinitiv data. That’s compared to just 14 deals valued at a combined $8.8 billion for the same period last year.

Jam City’s financial adviser is The Raine Group, and DPCM Capital’s is UBS Securities LLC.

