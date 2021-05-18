Mountain View, California-based Fenwick & West is getting another boost to its capital markets practice in New York with the arrival of Aman Singh from Weil, Gotshal & Manges.

Singh, who was most recently a counsel at Weil, is the third capital markets lawyer to join Fenwick's New York office as a partner this year, following the arrival of Per Chilstrom and Michael Pilo in March from Clifford Chance and Ropes & Gray, respectively.

“Our tech and life sciences clients are experiencing extraordinary growth across the board, and demand in the capital markets space is exceptionally high,” Fenwick chair Richard Dickson said in a statement.

Dickson said the firm is taking on a "growing roster of late-stage private companies through successful public debuts and beyond.”

Among its most high-profile recent listings, Fenwick advised Coinbase Global Inc on its $100 billion Nasdaq direct listing last month.

Chilstrom has represented Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Piper Jaffray Cos as underwriters on Tandem Diabetes Care Inc’s $138 million initial public offering, diagnostic company Quotient Ltd on its $40 million IPO and Belgian tech company Materialise NV on its $110 million IPO, according to his firm bio.

Among non-IPO matters, he advised Pfizer Inc in its partnership with Germany's BioNTech to develop what has become one of the key vaccines suppressing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pilo has also established a strong practice in the life science realm and has advised on a number of special purpose acquisition company matters including for Altimeter Growth Corp, Carney Technology Acquisition Corp II and Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. SPAC mergers have been driving a boom in IPOs over the past year.

On the West Coast, Fenwick said it has promoted Julia Forbess, who has represented Workday Inc and Cisco Systems Inc, to partner in its capital markets practice in San Francisco.

Fenwick corporate chair Alan Smith said in a statement that the firm is currently "advising a large number of well-financed private companies considering public debuts.”

“Aman’s arrival helps ensure that we can stay ahead as we advise these clients through the complexities of their options—be it a SPAC, IPO or direct listing—and on their needs as successful public companies,” Smith said.

Singh specializes in advising both issuers and underwriters in connection with public and private offerings of securities. At Weil, he helped advise JPMorgan Chase & Co, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc and Getty Images Inc in securities matters.

Singh joins at least a dozen New York-based capital markets attorneys at the firm.

