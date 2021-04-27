New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman speaks during a news conference to discuss the civil rights lawsuit filed against The Weinstein Companies and Harvey Weinstein in New York, U.S., February 12, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Eric Schneiderman, who resigned abruptly as New York's attorney general in May 2018 amid accusations he was physically violent toward women, was on Tuesday suspended from practicing law for one year.

The suspension, which Schneiderman agreed to, was ordered by a state appeals court in Manhattan, in a case brought by the attorney grievance committee for that New York City borough.

Michael Ross, a lawyer for Schneiderman, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In accepting a suspension, Schneiderman stipulated to having had unwanted physical contact with three women between 2013 and 2017, including two with whom he had long-term consensual sexual relationships.

Schneiderman, 66, a Harvard-educated Democrat, had in office played a leading early role in the #MeToo movement, and became a prominent opponent of former Republican President Donald Trump.

He championed a now-familiar strategy among state attorneys general of filing lawsuits to challenge policies of presidents from the opposing party.

Schneiderman spent more than seven years as attorney general. He resigned several hours after the New Yorker magazine reported that he had been physically abusive toward four women.

The grievance committee began investigating Schneiderman in May 2019, and filed charges in August 2020.

The decision said Schneiderman slapped two of the women and applied pressure on their necks without consent, and slapped the third woman, a lawyer, during a romantic encounter.

Schneiderman's suspension is conditioned on his receiving continued mental health treatment.

The court said Schneiderman fully cooperated with the grievance committee, publicly apologized, was remorseful and accepted "full responsibility" for his misconduct.

The case is In re Schneiderman, New York State Appellate Division, 1st Department, No. 2020-03638.

For the attorney grievance committee: Jorge Dopico

For Schneiderman: Michael Ross

