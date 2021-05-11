Green pills wait to be tested by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer with an infrared machine at the International Mail Facility at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. November 29, 2017. Picture taken November 29, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

The full 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will review a panel decision overturning a 17-year prison sentence for a South Carolina woman who became addicted to opioid drugs after being prescribed them as a teenager and later pleaded guilty to unlawful possession with intent to distribute.

In a brief order Friday, the court said a majority of active judges had voted for en banc rehearing after it was requested by a member of the court, without giving further details. A 2-1 panel in March had found that the sentencing judge did not sufficiently consider Precias Freeman's "severe opioid addiction" in imposing the "unreasonable" sentence.

The decision marked the first time that the circuit overturned a sentence as unreasonable even though it was within federal sentencing guidelines, dissenting Circuit Judge A. Marvin Quattlebaum wrote at the time.

A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's office in South Carolina, which prosecuted the case, had no immediate comment on Monday. Hannah Rogers Metcalfe of Metcalfe & Atkinson, a lawyer for Freeman, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Freeman was sentenced in 2018 by U.S. District Judge Timothy Cain of the District of South Carolina, after she pleaded guilty to possessing hydrocodone and oxycodone with intent to distribute. Freeman admitted that she had filled forged prescriptions for opioid drugs for her own use and that she had sold some pills to others.

Freeman's sentencing guidelines were calculated using an estimate of 175,200 pills obtained through fraudulent prescriptions, equivalent to nearly 12,000 kilograms of marijuana, according to the panel's March opinion.

Chief Circuit Judge Roger Gregory, writing for the majority, said that Freeman's lawyer at sentencing had not objected to the amount of drugs, even though it contradicted what Freeman had told a law enforcement officer, and instead focused unsuccessfully on trying to get Freeman into a drug treatment program.

He also wrote that most of the pills Freeman sold were to one woman at below-market rate, and that there was "no indication that Freeman was ever violent or associated with anyone engaged in violence."

Gregory said the district court had not sufficiently considered the role of Freeman's addiction, which developed after she was prescribed hydrocodone after breaking her tailbone in 2000.

He wrote that "Freeman's severe opioid addiction and her disparate sentence merited a downward variance in this case."

Gregory was joined by Circuit Judge Henry Floyd.

In his strongly worded dissent, Quattlebaum said that the district judge had heard Freeman and her lawyer speak about her addiction at sentencing and "sufficiently considered Freeman's addiction as mitigating, even if perhaps not to the same extent as the majority would."

Friday's decision comes as civil trials in cases against opioid manufacturers and distributors over their alleged role in the opioid epidemic are underway in California and West Virginia, with another trial expected in New York next month.

The case is U.S.A. v. Freeman, 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 19-4104.

For Freeman: Hannah Rogers Metcalfe of Metcalfe & Atkinson

For the government: Assistant U.S. Attorney William Watkins

