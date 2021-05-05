Skip to main content

Legal Hertz says revised offer from Knighthead, Certares a superior proposal

Reuters
2 minute read
1/2

A logo of car rental company Hertz is seen on a building during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Nice, France, May 27, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZGQ.PK) said on Wednesday a revised offer from Knighthead Capital, Certares and Apollo Global to fund the car rental company's exit from bankruptcy protection was a superior proposal.

The offer aims to fund the exit through direct common stock investment of $2.9 billion, preferred stock worth $1.5 billion and a $1.36 billion rights offering. read more

The new offer rivals a bid backed by Centerbridge Partners, Warburg Pincus and Dundon Capital Partners, the three private investment firms that are providing equity capital to fund for Hertz's exit from bankruptcy.

The car rental firm said it will proceed to an auction if the Centerbridge group informs the company by May 7 of its intention to make a counteroffer.

Saddled with $19 billion in debt, Hertz filed for bankruptcy protection in May last year as travel demand sank during the pandemic and talks with creditors failed to provide a much-needed relief.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Legal

Legal · 8:30 AM UTCEx-Minneapolis policeman Chauvin asks judge for new trial

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin asked a judge on Tuesday for a new trial, court records showed, two weeks after he was found guilty of murder and manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd.

Legal Latham snags CFIUS pro from Vinson & Elkins in D.C.
Legal Judge presses Epic CEO during second day of Apple antitrust trial
Legal Goodwin hands out new lawyer 'wellbeing' bonuses and up to $20K for paralegals
Legal Vinson & Elkins elects new leaders as firm eyes tech-fueled Texas growth