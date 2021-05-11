Holland & Knight operations and finance partner Douglas Wright died late Sunday of a suspected cardiac arrest while swimming, the law firm's managing partner said in a statement on Monday. He was 60 years old.

Wright was identified earlier Monday after he was found floating in the water off of Clearwater, Florida, near Tampa. A representative for the Clearwater police said a report on the death wasn't yet available but foul play was not suspected.

He spent his entire legal career at Miami-based Holland & Knight, having joined the firm in 1987. His practice included corporate and tax planning and business and tax litigation.

For the past 20 years he helped manage the firm's legal practices. He was also responsible for overseeing its operations, including accounting and finance, human resources, IT, marketing and facilities functions, and he worked closely with its legal department.

"Mr. Wright's financial acumen, management skills, and tireless dedication to the firm were critically important to Holland & Knight's success over the past two decades. Even more important, he was widely admired for his kindness and generosity," managing partner Steven Sonberg said in a statement.

"He had an engaging personality, an extraordinary intellect, and a big heart. He was a much loved friend, partner, and mentor to many throughout the firm and the Tampa Bay community," Sonberg said.

Wright served on the Council of Advisors for the Bob Graham Center for Public Service and was a former board member of United Cerebral Palsy Tampa Bay, the Salvation Army, and several local outreach programs. He graduated from the University of Florida Levin College of Law.

He also "was a loving son and brother, the father of three children and grandfather of one," Sonberg said. "His children and granddaughter were a tremendous source of pride to him. He will be greatly missed."

