The International Court of Arbitration of the International Chamber of Commerce, which bills itself as “the world’s leading international arbitration institution,” does not want U.S. judges to enjoy unlimited discretion to order discovery in commercial arbitration taking place outside of U.S. borders.

The ICC Court submitted an amicus brief on Thursday to the U.S. Supreme Court in Servotronics, Inc. v. Rolls-Royce PLC, which presents the question of whether Section 1782 of Title 28 of the U.S. Code entitles federal district court judges to authorize discovery requested by a party in private arbitration overseas.

The brief takes no position on that question – but argues that if the Supreme Court concludes that U.S. judges have power to order such discovery, the justices should also caution U.S. judges to defer to the views of the international arbitration tribunal before authorizing depositions and document production.

“One of the foundational elements of the international arbitral process is that the arbitral tribunal has primary authority over the conduct of the proceedings, including discovery,” wrote the ICC’s lawyers at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer. “A U.S. court should give great weight to the arbitral tribunal’s position on the discovery requested.”

The restriction urged by the ICC would be an interesting twist in the fight over the scope of Section 1782. As you probably recall, the Supreme Court agreed in March to take the Servotronics case to resolve a stark split among the federal circuits on whether the provision covers private commercial arbitration outside of the U.S.

The split really boils down to whether the word “tribunal,” as Congress used it in Section 1782, includes private arbitration or is limited to proceedings conducted under government auspices. Several appellate courts have weighed in on the question, but the most notable split is between the 7th and 4th Circuits, which have come down opposite sides in the very same dispute between Servotronics and Rolls-Royce.

Servotronics’ Supreme Court lawyer, Stephen Stegich of Condon & Forsyth, laid out the background in the engine parts maker’s May 6 merits brief. In 2016, a Boeing 737 Dreamliner caught fire during testing in South Carolina. Boeing reached a $12 million settlement with Rolls-Royce, which manufactured the aircraft engine. Rolls-Royce demanded indemnification from Servotronics, which made valves in the plane’s engine. Their dispute wound up before an arbitration panel in Birmingham, England, under the rules of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators.

Servotronics sought access to Boeing witnesses and documents through Section 1782, filing requests for court-ordered discovery before three different U.S. trial judges. The 4th Circuit ruled in March 2020 that the U.K. arbitration was an “international tribunal,” so Servotronics could use Section 1782 to obtain access to Boeing witnesses.

In September 2020, the 7th Circuit reached the opposite conclusion, holding that in the context of Congress’ 1964 amendment of Section 1782, the statute’s reference to a “foreign tribunal” means “a governmental, administrative or quasi-governmental tribunal operating pursuant to the foreign country's ‘practice and procedure.’” The 7th Circuit decision is the case now before the Supreme Court.

Servotronics seems to be very confident that the Supreme Court will agree that the word “tribunal” encompasses private commercial arbitration. Its merits brief is a mere 5,219 words – barely a third of the maximum 15,000 words allowed under Supreme Court rules. The parts maker reminded the Supreme Court of the many times it has referred to private arbitration panels as tribunals, including in 1985’s Mitsubishi Motors v. Soler ChryslerPlymouth and 1988’s Gulfstream Aerospace v. Mayacamas. Given that common usage of the word, Servotronics argued, there is no reason to read Section 1782 to include a restriction that does not appear in the text of the law.

“It is not the province of the courts to impose exceptions that Congress did not write into the statute,” the brief said.

Columbia Law School professor George Bermann, who is the chief reporter of the American Law Institute’s treatise on the law of international arbitration, submitted an amicus brief siding with Servotronics. He argued, among other points, that Congress could have used language in the 1964 amendment to specify that Section 1782 permitted only foreign courts or judicial bodies to seeks discovery from U.S. judges. Lawmakers included no such restriction, Bermann said, and the Supreme Court’s interpretation of Section 1782 should stick to the statutory text.

The U.S. arbitration platform Federal Arbitration Inc, better known as FedArb, also filed a brief in support of Servotronics. It argued that all arbitrations are, in effect, “state sponsored” because they have been empowered by law to adjudicate disputes. So, according to FedArb’s theory, the distinction some courts have drawn between government tribunals and private commercial arbitration panels is a false dichotomy.

The ICC Court brief, as I mentioned, does not advocate either way on whether the word tribunal encompasses private arbitration. Instead, the brief argued that U.S. courts should be wary of ordering discovery that foreign arbitrators have not asked for and may not want. At best, according to the brief, the discovery could turn out to be useless. At worst, it might violate the rules of the international proceeding.

The debate over Section 1782 has been closely watched because international businesses are increasingly likely to use arbitration to resolve their disputes. The ICC Court brief, for instance, said that the arbitration body started out with 30 cases in 1923. In 2020, nearly 1,000 new arbitrations were launched in the ICC court.

It’s no secret that foreign companies fear expansive American discovery rules in court proceedings. It shouldn’t be a surprise, therefore, to read between the lines of the ICC Court brief to detect similar jitters that Section 1782 will enable the same expansive discovery in arbitration.

Rolls-Royce counsel Lisa Blatt of Williams & Connolly declined to comment on Servotronics’ amici. Servotronics lawyer Stegich did not respond to my email.

Opinions expressed here are those of the author. Reuters News, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence and freedom from bias.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.