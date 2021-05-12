Neil Barofsky, Special Inspector General, Troubled Asset Relief Program, speaks at the Reuters Washington Summit September 21, 2010. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS BUSINESS)

Jenner & Block's Neil Barofsky, who was tapped by a federal judge Wednesday to oversee the United Auto Workers union's consent decree with federal prosecutors, will have plenty of monitorship experience to draw on.

Barofsky, the chairman of Jenner's monitorship practice, is already serving as an independent monitor for Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, which struck a $5.3 billion settlement with the U.S. over its sales of residential mortgage-backed securities ahead of the 2008 financial crisis.

He also served as monitor for Credit Suisse AG after the bank reached a $715 million settlement with the New York Department of Financial Services following its 2014 admission that it helped its U.S. clients avoid paying taxes.

The Jenner & Block partner, who also co-chairs the firm's financial services litigation practice group, is probably best known for serving as special inspector general for the U.S. government's $700 billion Troubled Asset Relief Program from 2008 to 2011. Barofsky, a former Manhattan federal prosecutor, published a book in 2012 that blasted the Treasury Department's response to the Great Recession.

His appointment as UAW monitor by U.S. District Judge David Lawson on Wednesday comes after federal prosecutors leveled charges at 15 former UAW officials, including former presidents Gary Jones and Dennis Williams, both of whom pleaded guilty to embezzling union funds.

Prosecutors said Williams accepted housing for himself and friends at private villas in Palm Springs, California, rounds of golf, meals, high-end liquor and cigars provided by co-conspirators, all paid for with union funds. Williams was sentenced to 21 months in prison and fined $10,000 on Tuesday; Jones is scheduled to be sentenced next month.

Barofsky will monitor the union's upcoming elections and will have "the authority and duty to remove fraud, corruption, illegal behavior, dishonesty, and unethical practices from the UAW and its constituent entities," according to the government's consent decree.

In a statement, Barofsky said he was "honored by this historic assignment and look(s) forward to working with the UAW and the government in carrying out the consent decree."

He will serve as monitor for the next six years, unless the term is shortened or extended by a court order.

