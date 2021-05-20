A federal judge in Washington D.C. has ruled that she lacks jurisdiction over a lawsuit by an administrative law judges' union claiming former President Donald Trump unlawfully stacked an obscure but powerful federal labor panel with anti-union lawyers.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson on Wednesday said the Association of Administrative Law Judges should have first brought their claims against the Federal Service Impasses Panel (FSIP) to its parent agency, the Federal Labor Relations Authority.

FSIP mediates bargaining impasses between federal agencies and unions, and can impose contract terms when parties fail to reach an agreement. The panel is part of the FLRA, which oversees disputes between agencies and unions.

President Joe Biden in February asked the 10 Trump-appointed members of FSIP to step down. Eight resigned and two were removed.

A spokesman for the FLRA did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Nor did the AALJ, which represents judges with the Social Security Administration, and its lead lawyer, Deepak Gupta of Gupta Wessler.

The AALJ in a complaint filed last April said all of the Trump appointees represented a management-side or anti-union perspective, and that the White House violated the U.S. Constitution by appointing them without Senate confirmation.

Member David Osborne, for example, is president of the Fairness Center, a nonprofit law firm that represents public employees in challenges to the their unions, while members Patrick Wright and Vincent Vernuccio are involved with the conservative Mackinac Center.

According to the complaint, FSIP last April issued a decision in a dispute between the AALJ and the SSA that largely favored the agency. The panel imposed a number of contract terms that had been proposed by the SSA, including a drastic reduction in the amount of "official time" that AALJ members can spend on union business while at work, the union said.

FSIP rejected the AALJ's claims that its members were not constitutionally appointed, but did not explain its decision, according to the complaint.

The Appointments Clause of the U.S. Constitution requires that "principal officers" of the United States be nominated by the president and confirmed by the Senate. The AALJ said FSIP members are principal officers because they exercise significant authority and are not supervised or directed by any other Senate-confirmed officials.

FSIP countered that because its members can be removed at will by members of the FLRA, who are confirmed by the Senate, they are "inferior officers" to whom the Appointments Clause does not apply. But more fundamentally, the panel argued, the district court lacked jurisdiction over the case because FSIP decisions must first be appealed to the FLRA before they reach federal courts.

Jackson on Wednesday agreed, rejecting the union's claim that it should be able to bypass the FLRA because its lawsuit went beyond merely challenging an individual FSIP decision.

"Given the relief the union is seeking, plaintiff’s challenge can be fairly characterized as a vehicle by which plaintiff seeks invalidation of a Panel decision, rather than a lone constitutional claim,” the judge wrote.

The case is Association of Administrative Law Judges v. Federal Service Impasses Panel, U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, No. 1:20-cv-01026.

For the AALJ: Deepak Gupta of Gupta Wessler

For FSIP: FLRA Solicitor Noah Peters and Kyla Snow of the U.S. Department of Justice

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.