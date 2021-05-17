Signage is seen at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 29, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly - RC2ZNI9CB395

A Tennessee landlord has lost a bid to block a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau rule requiring notice to delinquent renters of a national eviction ban, after a court said the rule does not apply where courts have blocked the ban.

U.S. District Judge Eli Richardson in Nashville on Friday denied The Property Management Connection LLC's request for a temporary restraining order blocking the rule.

The rule requires debt collectors, including attorneys for landlords who file eviction cases, to give renters notice of their eligibility for relief under the eviction moratorium the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention put in place last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Richardson said the rule only requires notice to renters in jurisdictions where the moratorium is operative.

"In other words, the rule itself takes care of the very (alleged) problem about which plaintiffs complain," Richardson wrote.

Caleb Kruckenberg, of the conservative legal group New Civil Liberties Alliance, who represents the plaintiffs said on Monday that the judge's suggestion that the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals had invalidated the eviction ban in Tennessee and three other states was a win for his clients. They will seek a declaratory judgment to that effect, he said.

A representative for the CFPB did not immediately reply to a request for comment on Monday.

The rule is one of the CFPB's efforts to protect renters and homeowners from financial fallout amid the pandemic under Biden. It says that failing to tell renters they may be eligible for protection under the CDC ban when seeking to collect unpaid rent violates the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act.

The CDC has extended the moratorium to June 30. About 9 million households in the U.S. were behind on their rent as of December, according to estimates based on U.S. Census Bureau surveys.

In the May 3 lawsuit, the property management company and others had argued the CFPB's rule required them to flout a recent decision by the 6th Circuit. In denying a stay of a lower court ruling, the appeals court said the CDC had overstepped its authority and was unlikely to win an appeal of a decision holding the ban invalid. That case is pending.

Richardson suggested that the 6th Circuit decision, while not final, was binding in Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee.

But he cautioned that his observation was "dicta" and not designed to give the plaintiffs "cover" for not following the CFPB rule.

The eviction ban has faced legal challenges by landlords and real estate groups that have argued the CDC lacked the power to impose it and unlawfully took away their right to deal with delinquent tenants.

In May, U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich in Washington, D.C. threw out the nationwide ban, but stayed her ruling while the government appeals.

The case is The Property Management Connection LLC v. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, U.S. District Court, Middle District of Tennessee, No. 21-cv-00359.

For the plaintiffs: John Vecchione and Caleb Kruckenberg of the New Civil Liberties Alliance

For the CFPB: Karen Bloom and Kevin Friedl

